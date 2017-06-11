Some major shareholders are growing frustrated with the way companies are doling out share units as a major part of CEO pay, voting against pay packages at several large companies this year over concerns about equity grants that are oversized or poorly linked to performance.

While large investors have demanded that companies make more use of share units to ensure pay for chief executive officers is tied to performance, voting trends suggest they are also more willing to push back when share grants give CEOs big raises without a link to strong performance.

