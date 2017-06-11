|Rank
|Name
|Organization Name
|Ticker
|Base Salary
|Bonus
|Sub-Total
|% Change
|All Other Compensation
|Share-Based Awards
|Option-Based Awards
|Pension Value
|Total Reported Compensation
|% Change
|Unexercised In-the-Money Options
|Unvested Share-Based Awards
|Value of CEO's Equity
|Accrued CEO Pension Obligation
|1
|Joseph Papa (1)
|Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
|VRX-T
|$1,299,990
|$12,095,005
|$13,394,995
|*
|$818,703
|$55,662,745
|$13,254,809
|$0
|$83,131,252
|*
|$0
|$25,477,046
|$3,938,193
|$0
|2
|Donald Walker
|Magna International Inc.
|MG-T
|$430,781
|$14,450,383
|$14,881,164
|8%
|$163,034
|$11,995,594
|$1,574,670
|$0
|$28,614,462
|8%
|$16,121,799
|$0
|$131,250,268
|$0
|3
|Guy Laurence #
|Rogers Communications Inc.
|RCI.B-T
|$1,029,711
|$1,231,771
|$2,261,482
|*
|$13,633,078
|$3,672,111
|$2,937,534
|$2,098,788
|$24,602,993
|*
|$6,530,677
|$7,360,070
|*
|$4,704,700
|4
|Hunter Harrison #
|Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
|CP-T
|$2,904,595
|$10,094,976
|$12,999,571
|48%
|$830,466
|$0
|$4,999,757
|$0
|$18,829,794
|-5%
|$83,676,861
|$0
|$47,360,854
|$0
|5
|James Smith
|Thomson Reuters Corp.
|TRI-T
|$2,109,541
|$3,514,496
|$5,624,037
|-9%
|$42,467
|$5,832,154
|$5,832,113
|$446,687
|$17,777,458
|30%
|$33,510,387
|$30,937,825
|$24,884,720
|$17,371,853
|6
|Doug Suttles
|Encana Corp.
|ECA-T
|$1,370,511
|$3,308,325
|$4,678,836
|65%
|$310,824
|$8,108,379
|$4,494,066
|$0
|$17,592,105
|57%
|$21,896,628
|$11,243,011
|$1,313,537
|$0
|7
|Geoffrey Martin
|CCL Industries Inc.
|CCL-T
|$1,313,760
|$2,649,600
|$3,963,360
|9%
|$0
|$11,650,000
|$1,416,300
|$340,522
|$17,370,182
|237%
|$14,030,700
|$13,190,000
|$53,659,685
|$0
|8
|Ronald Mittelstaedt
|Waste Connections Inc.
|WCN-T
|$1,284,390
|$4,537,508
|$5,821,898
|*
|$7,333,926
|$2,698,836
|$0
|$0
|$15,854,660
|*
|$0
|$10,936,383
|$23,324,689
|$0
|9
|Donald Guloien
|Manulife Financial Corp.
|MFC-T
|$1,803,437
|$1,599,274
|$3,402,711
|-26%
|$101,812
|$6,722,719
|$4,481,813
|$672,000
|$15,381,055
|-1%
|$38,897,431
|$16,579,405
|$28,423,434
|$16,529,400
|10
|Darren Entwistle
|Telus Corp.
|T-T
|$1,375,000
|$678,483
|$2,053,483
|0%
|$89,365
|$10,178,483
|$0
|$584,000
|$12,905,331
|3%
|$0
|$16,626,800
|$27,277,236
|$15,081,000
|11
|Alain Bellemare
|Bombardier Inc.
|BBD.B-T
|$1,381,415
|$3,129,326
|$4,510,741
|*
|$1,098,955
|$3,471,167
|$3,471,167
|$25,979
|$12,578,010
|*
|$3,414,667
|$4,938,674
|$1,303,206
|$0
|12
|David McKay
|Royal Bank of Canada
|RY-T
|$1,466,667
|$2,521,000
|$3,987,667
|10%
|$43,726
|$6,000,000
|$1,500,000
|$714,000
|$12,245,393
|5%
|$19,636,066
|$14,909,995
|$18,740,929
|$12,048,000
|13
|Michael Roach
|CGI Group Inc.
|GIB.A-T
|$1,373,000
|$0
|$1,373,000
|3%
|$113,846
|$10,334,813
|$0
|$0
|$11,821,659
|31%
|$21,690,735
|$17,809,650
|$74,454,996
|$0
|14
|Brian Porter
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|BNS-T
|$1,000,000
|$2,110,000
|$3,110,000
|12%
|$2,714
|$5,600,000
|$1,400,000
|$1,651,000
|$11,763,714
|8%
|$8,093,895
|$14,611,574
|$22,789,581
|$10,203,000
|15
|Charles Magro
|Agrium Inc.
|AGU-T
|$1,496,304
|$2,747,663
|$4,243,967
|17%
|$45,880
|$3,368,210
|$3,320,582
|$543,749
|$11,522,388
|10%
|$6,962,574
|$11,803,172
|$5,668,887
|$4,108,231
|16
|Steven Williams
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|SU-T
|$1,375,000
|$2,750,000
|$4,125,000
|0%
|$162,561
|$4,082,882
|$3,657,000
|($545,100)
|$11,482,343
|-6%
|$29,437,930
|$11,730,832
|$31,431,705
|$21,356,079
|17
|Al Monaco
|Enbridge Inc.
|ENB-T
|$1,377,000
|$2,450,000
|$3,827,000
|28%
|$99,576
|$2,720,601
|$2,573,250
|$2,171,000
|$11,391,427
|28%
|$41,955,449
|$6,707,992
|$22,767,438
|$15,973,000
|18
|Pierre Dion #
|Quebecor Inc.
|QBR.B-T
|$1,300,000
|$9,522,551
|$10,822,551
|212%
|$0
|$440,104
|$0
|$36,000
|$11,298,655
|223%
|$11,512,347
|$1,591,127
|$0
|$1,774,700
|19
|John Thornton
|Barrick Gold Corp.
|ABX-T
|$3,313,700
|$7,051,554
|$10,365,254
|224%
|$407,185
|$0
|$0
|$497,055
|$11,269,493
|186%
|$0
|$0
|$47,182,955
|$0
|20
|Jeffrey Orr
|Power Financial Corp.
|PWF-T
|$4,450,000
|$0
|$4,450,000
|3%
|$465,492
|$2,360,202
|$2,222,673
|$1,725,000
|$11,223,367
|-4%
|$18,991,202
|$7,183,479
|$28,288,006
|$29,522,000
|21
|George Cope
|BCE Inc.
|BCE-T
|$1,400,000
|$2,583,000
|$3,983,000
|-17%
|$170,751
|$4,406,250
|$1,468,750
|$732,778
|$10,761,529
|-7%
|$4,548,397
|$9,618,124
|$68,200,424
|$0
|22
|Sean Boyd
|Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.
|AEM-T
|$1,550,732
|$5,028,558
|$6,579,290
|23%
|$25,325
|$3,686,740
|$0
|$458,526
|$10,749,881
|25%
|$0
|$11,290,000
|$17,545,603
|$14,362,799
|23
|William Downe
|Bank of Montreal
|BMO-T
|$1,987,650
|$1,368,600
|$3,356,250
|3%
|$17,558
|$6,349,500
|$918,000
|$0
|$10,641,308
|5%
|$28,434,798
|$18,007,935
|$76,354,735
|$22,227,391
|24
|Gerald Schwartz
|Onex Corp.
|ONEX-T
|$1,723,124
|$8,763,565
|$10,486,689
|12%
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$10,486,689
|12%
|$40,207,050
|$0
|$1,341,337,892
|$0
|25
|Bharat Masrani
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|TD-T
|$1,000,000
|$1,685,000
|$2,685,000
|-1%
|$80,908
|$4,197,550
|$2,067,496
|$1,313,000
|$10,343,954
|-3%
|$19,147,160
|$14,141,015
|$72,057,806
|$13,864,300
|26
|Brian Hannasch
|Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
|ATD.B-T
|$1,587,353
|$2,214,359
|$3,801,712
|-4%
|$0
|$2,895,483
|$1,465,102
|$2,098,403
|$10,260,700
|-31%
|$36,519,000
|$2,759,868
|$37,720,382
|$8,992,000
|27
|Russell Girling
|TransCanada Corp.
|TRP-T
|$1,300,008
|$2,210,014
|$3,510,022
|23%
|$13,000
|$3,000,000
|$3,000,000
|$615,000
|$10,138,022
|15%
|$34,834,902
|$3,787,261
|$12,572,401
|$16,329,000
|28
|Donald Lindsay
|Teck Resources Ltd.
|TECK.B-T
|$1,493,500
|$2,484,800
|$3,978,300
|10%
|$138,180
|$2,531,200
|$2,528,800
|$368,000
|$9,544,480
|-7%
|$32,308,570
|$17,091,201
|$29,571,330
|$7,474,000
|29
|Victor Dodig
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|CM-T
|$1,000,000
|$2,338,050
|$3,338,050
|-5%
|$2,250
|$4,364,360
|$1,091,090
|$396,000
|$9,191,750
|8%
|$1,112,463
|$5,526,914
|$9,229,236
|$5,483,000
|30
|Mark Barrenechea
|Open Text Corp.
|OTEX-T
|$1,251,142
|$1,222,992
|$2,474,134
|9%
|$29,236
|$4,844,281
|$1,699,219
|$0
|$9,046,869
|-50%
|$39,481,885
|$17,489,858
|$7,483,601
|$0
|31
|Dean Connor
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|SLF-T
|$1,076,923
|$2,300,000
|$3,376,923
|32%
|$7,070
|$3,750,031
|$1,250,000
|$619,670
|$9,003,694
|14%
|$26,519,654
|$15,711,568
|$26,986,129
|$4,960,000
|32
|Paul Rollinson
|Kinross Gold Corp.
|K-T
|$1,283,383
|$2,032,879
|$3,316,262
|8%
|$281,641
|$3,336,796
|$834,199
|$577,522
|$8,346,420
|10%
|$348,020
|$8,896,976
|$14,854,132
|$0
|33
|David Garofalo (1)
|Goldcorp Inc.
|G-T
|$1,250,000
|$1,156,250
|$2,406,250
|*
|$1,157,702
|$4,581,121
|$0
|$174,815
|$8,319,888
|*
|$0
|$2,754,248
|$916,248
|$0
|34
|Luc Jobin (1)
|Canadian National Railway Co.
|CNR-T
|$1,106,208
|$1,856,753
|$2,962,961
|*
|$30,722
|$2,751,741
|$2,251,154
|$305,588
|$8,302,166
|*
|$12,014,107
|$7,135,675
|$10,839,770
|$0
|35
|Steve Laut
|Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.
|CNQ-T
|$567,000
|$5,151,531
|$5,718,531
|94%
|$107,498
|$0
|$2,413,125
|$0
|$8,239,154
|60%
|$23,050,500
|$0
|$105,958,407
|$0
|36
|Daniel Schwartz
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|QSR-T
|$1,060,384
|$1,976,991
|$3,037,375
|-14%
|$122,563
|$2,584,683
|$2,438,883
|$0
|$8,183,504
|-11%
|$135,161,282
|$3,746,423
|$11,256,570
|$0
|37
|Louis Vachon
|National Bank of Canada
|NA-T
|$1,125,015
|$1,383,750
|$2,508,765
|-9%
|$4,889
|$3,375,000
|$1,687,529
|$539,000
|$8,115,183
|24%
|$43,910,013
|$10,655,152
|$15,680,422
|$15,647,000
|38
|Brian Ferguson
|Cenovus Energy Inc.
|CVE-T
|$1,350,000
|$1,188,920
|$2,538,920
|0%
|$132,560
|$2,411,941
|$2,309,419
|$648,620
|$8,041,460
|1%
|$245,301
|$6,763,696
|$8,040,003
|$26,990,337
|39
|Barry Perry
|Fortis Inc.
|FTS-T
|$1,100,000
|$2,200,000
|$3,300,000
|37%
|$558,634
|$2,887,500
|$962,500
|$297,977
|$8,006,611
|33%
|$3,869,076
|$5,899,800
|$10,505,353
|$0
|40
|Rich Kruger (2)
|Imperial Oil Ltd.
|IMO-T
|$1,139,328
|$356,371
|$1,495,699
|-29%
|$1,481,708
|$4,979,700
|$0
|($379,289)
|$7,577,818
|-16%
|$0
|$18,380,385
|$31,920,654
|$18,908,679
|41
|Galen Weston
|Loblaw Companies Ltd.
|L-T
|$1,100,000
|$1,856,250
|$2,956,250
|-24%
|$184,846
|$2,933,398
|$1,466,662
|$0
|$7,541,156
|-11%
|$32,404,636
|$8,772,259
|$22,274,447
|$0
|42
|Paviter Binning #
|George Weston Ltd.
|WN-T
|$1,100,000
|$1,632,721
|$2,732,721
|*
|$66,046
|$3,116,572
|$1,558,337
|$43,000
|$7,516,676
|*
|$20,301,458
|$11,050,035
|*
|$0
|43
|Bradley Shaw
|Shaw Communications Inc.
|SJR.B-T
|$2,259,470
|$5,009,400
|$7,268,870
|-14%
|$327,648
|$1,252,360
|$90,600
|($1,701,990)
|$7,237,488
|-45%
|$3,097,700
|$1,252,360
|$232,620,006
|$107,572,000
|44
|Glenn Chamandy
|Gildan Activewear Inc.
|GIL-T
|$1,056,146
|$1,584,219
|$2,640,365
|37%
|$133,163
|$2,133,634
|$2,133,646
|$52,807
|$7,093,615
|-23%
|$5,826,056
|$5,794,413
|$26,291,632
|$0
|45
|André Desmarais (3)
|Power Corp. of Canada
|POW-T
|$1,175,000
|$1,500,000
|$2,675,000
|-15%
|$702,565
|$187,500
|$3,638,832
|($328,000)
|$6,875,897
|-10%
|$10,577,610
|$0
|$480,527,187
|$26,386,000
|46
|Charles Brindamour
|Intact Financial Corp.
|IFC-T
|$1,048,231
|$1,711,500
|$2,759,731
|2%
|$0
|$3,150,000
|$0
|$912,686
|$6,822,417
|13%
|$0
|$10,596,851
|$21,226,856
|$8,179,536
|47
|Stephen Wetmore (1)
|Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.
|CTC.A-T
|$596,154
|$1,050,992
|$1,647,146
|*
|$171,384
|$4,999,782
|$0
|$0
|$6,818,312
|*
|$0
|$5,006,757
|$8,079,919
|$0
|48
|Paul Desmarais, Jr. (3)
|Power Corp. of Canada
|POW-T
|$1,175,000
|$1,500,000
|$2,675,000
|-15%
|$494,357
|$187,500
|$3,638,832
|($222,000)
|$6,773,689
|-12%
|$10,577,610
|$0
|$478,132,674
|$26,846,000
|49
|Ravi Saligram
|Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated
|RBA-T
|$1,325,480
|$1,290,361
|$2,615,841
|-22%
|$227,908
|$1,954,783
|$1,656,853
|$0
|$6,455,386
|1%
|$11,176,065
|$12,274,731
|$11,208,065
|$0
|50
|Neil Bruce
|SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
|SNC-T
|$1,100,000
|$1,490,100
|$2,590,100
|*
|$243,516
|$3,578,595
|$0
|$0
|$6,412,211
|*
|$1,546,520
|$8,868,742
|$3,392,100
|$0
|51
|Asim Ghosh #
|Husky Energy Inc.
|HSE-T
|$1,597,140
|$0
|$1,597,140
|*
|$2,751,342
|$1,421,408
|$421,810
|$143,743
|$6,335,443
|*
|$0
|$0
|$1,610,104
|$0
|52
|Bruce Flatt
|Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
|BAM.A-T
|$795,288
|$0
|$795,288
|4%
|$25,405
|$5,360,241
|$0
|$0
|$6,180,935
|-19%
|$0
|$59,061,358
|$1,950,037,548
|$0
|53
|Paul Mahon
|Great-West Lifeco Inc.
|GWO-T
|$1,135,327
|$1,762,595
|$2,897,922
|3%
|$210,606
|$1,150,015
|$750,024
|$1,055,597
|$6,064,164
|-15%
|$3,902,995
|$2,307,258
|$10,807,588
|$23,413,058
|54
|John Floren
|Methanex Corp.
|MX-T
|$951,000
|$447,000
|$1,398,000
|-17%
|$254,184
|$2,086,650
|$2,098,539
|$208,580
|$6,045,953
|6%
|$4,973,821
|$1,089,262
|$9,544,744
|$0
|55
|Edward Sonshine
|Riocan REIT
|REI.UN-T
|$1,300,000
|$1,857,700
|$3,157,700
|1%
|$0
|$1,733,333
|$1,112,667
|$0
|$6,003,700
|5%
|$1,462,962
|$3,170,301
|$11,080,492
|$6,093,200
|56
|Tim Gitzel
|Cameco Corp.
|CCO-T
|$1,025,000
|$851,000
|$1,876,000
|-11%
|$0
|$2,183,454
|$1,455,480
|$409,200
|$5,924,134
|0%
|$0
|$0
|$6,404,402
|$4,554,800
|57
|Scott Thomson
|Finning International Inc.
|FTT-T
|$927,000
|$961,021
|$1,888,021
|28%
|$60,131
|$3,000,000
|$750,000
|$179,597
|$5,877,749
|11%
|$2,584,706
|$6,547,759
|$4,256,736
|$0
|58
|Marc Parent
|CAE Inc.
|CAE-T
|$888,667
|$1,292,408
|$2,181,075
|23%
|$149,072
|$2,034,816
|$640,614
|$604,000
|$5,609,577
|19%
|$1,446,160
|$4,256,082
|$8,710,364
|$7,064,000
|59
|Jeffrey Carney
|IGM Financial Inc.
|IGM-T
|$1,116,667
|$2,781,000
|$3,897,667
|52%
|$126,231
|$987,500
|$63,840
|$254,610
|$5,329,848
|40%
|$132,468
|$2,235,006
|$401,934
|$0
|60
|David Harquail
|Franco-Nevada Corp.
|FNV-T
|$751,050
|$1,502,100
|$2,253,150
|50%
|$14,969
|$1,512,981
|$1,513,046
|$0
|$5,294,146
|46%
|$4,445,780
|$4,156,275
|$100,861,653
|$0
|61
|Paul Conibear
|Lundin Mining Corp.
|LUN-T
|$864,397
|$1,326,397
|$2,190,794
|14%
|$46,577
|$1,630,340
|$1,398,381
|$0
|$5,266,094
|61%
|$715,953
|$3,842,807
|$5,055,386
|$0
|62
|Lino Saputo Jr.
|Saputo Inc.
|SAP-T
|$1,300,000
|$3,900,000
|$5,200,000
|59%
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$5,200,000
|59%
|$0
|$0
|$5,694,853
|$0
|63
|Louis Eccleston
|TMX Group Ltd.
|X-T
|$750,000
|$849,750
|$1,599,750
|12%
|$591,151
|$1,237,500
|$1,637,500
|$112,500
|$5,178,401
|68%
|$8,801,576
|$1,855,427
|$2,973,210
|$0
|64
|Jochen Tilk
|Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc.
|POT-T
|$1,033,409
|$859,922
|$1,893,332
|29%
|$114,740
|$2,120,852
|$903,129
|$146,328
|$5,178,380
|39%
|$1,203,129
|$2,795,501
|$3,266,904
|$408,367
|65
|Sachin Shah
|Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|BEP.UN-T
|$600,840
|$0
|$600,840
|*
|$51,621
|$4,513,657
|$0
|$0
|$5,166,118
|*
|$18,720,306
|$1,477,290
|*
|$0
|66
|Christopher Huskilson
|Emera Inc.
|EMA-T
|$995,192
|$1,200,000
|$2,195,192
|9%
|$24,210
|$1,400,127
|$1,399,860
|$0
|$5,019,389
|16%
|$11,100,580
|$2,903,107
|$13,648,864
|$15,376,000
|67
|Michael Dilger
|Pembina Pipeline Corp.
|PPL-T
|$779,167
|$1,280,000
|$2,059,167
|38%
|$58,108
|$1,440,000
|$960,000
|$363,862
|$4,881,137
|27%
|$2,211,341
|$3,068,828
|$10,914,876
|$2,077,330
|68
|Bradley Nullmeyer (1)
|Element Fleet Management Corp.
|EFN-T
|$1,089,000
|$1,020,938
|$2,109,938
|*
|$0
|$1,361,249
|$1,361,249
|$0
|$4,832,436
|*
|$9,092,058
|$3,213,977
|$25,770,975
|$0
|69
|Randy Smallwood
|Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
|WPM-T
|$932,921
|$1,452,197
|$2,385,118
|4%
|$0
|$1,171,096
|$1,176,692
|$0
|$4,732,906
|3%
|$775,834
|$1,088,449
|$11,446,336
|$0
|70
|Mayo Schmidt
|Hydro One Ltd.
|H-T
|$850,000
|$1,170,000
|$2,020,000
|*
|$20,081
|$2,379,948
|$0
|$64,024
|$4,484,053
|*
|$0
|$2,441,890
|$3,856,023
|$0
|71
|Scott Saxberg
|Crescent Point Energy Corp.
|CPG-T
|$954,000
|$900,000
|$1,854,000
|-11%
|$21,855
|$2,528,842
|$0
|$0
|$4,404,697
|-50%
|$0
|$8,361,178
|$15,986,359
|$0
|72
|Neil Rossy (1)
|Dollarama Inc.
|DOL-T
|$739,929
|$1,407,502
|$2,147,431
|*
|$0
|$0
|$1,891,000
|$15,423
|$4,053,854
|*
|$16,480,200
|$0
|$106,567,602
|$0
|73
|Eric La Flèche
|Metro Inc.
|MRU-T
|$869,616
|$1,238,125
|$2,107,741
|-1%
|$4,825
|$787,657
|$874,727
|$212,000
|$3,986,950
|8%
|$27,600,349
|$3,703,560
|$10,154,207
|$7,281,000
|74
|Myron Stadnyk
|ARC Resources Ltd.
|ARX-T
|$570,000
|$325,000
|$895,000
|0%
|$76,400
|$2,300,024
|$700,004
|$0
|$3,971,428
|0%
|$1,282,880
|$6,374,570
|$10,081,229
|$0
|75
|John Chen
|BlackBerry Ltd.
|BB-T
|$1,306,100
|$0
|$1,306,100
|-47%
|$14,794
|$2,612,197
|$0
|$0
|$3,933,092
|2%
|$0
|$141,956,759
|$943,975
|$0
|76
|Marc Poulin #
|Empire Company Ltd.
|EMP.A-T
|$1,019,230
|$0
|$1,019,230
|-74%
|$2,642
|$1,750,100
|$999,900
|$80,000
|$3,851,872
|-55%
|$0
|$4,298,438
|$1,590,798
|$5,651,000
|77
|Nancy Southern
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.
|CU-T
|$868,000
|$1,388,800
|$2,256,800
|158%
|$30,380
|$276,770
|$369,820
|$902,172
|$3,835,942
|69%
|$5,573,250
|$1,085,700
|$6,857,161
|$20,427,858
|78
|Patrick Carlson
|Seven Generations Energy Ltd.
|VII-T
|$507,500
|$666,650
|$1,174,150
|-12%
|$728,722
|$809,369
|$1,045,716
|$0
|$3,757,957
|-58%
|$38,080,163
|$1,678,780
|$63,346,678
|$0
|79
|Thomas Hofstedter
|H&R REIT
|HR.UN-T
|$2,055,000
|$0
|$2,055,000
|-4%
|$0
|$0
|$1,700,000
|$0
|$3,755,000
|3%
|$14,549,801
|$2,599,390
|$81,901,761
|$0
|80
|Phillip Pascall
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|FM-T
|$1,484,538
|$662,740
|$2,147,278
|-18%
|$6,301
|$330,569
|$1,263,274
|$0
|$3,747,422
|-4%
|$373,016
|$4,959,418
|$77,065,879
|$0
|81
|Anthony Marino (1)
|Vermilion Energy Inc.
|VET-T
|$442,491
|$0
|$442,491
|*
|$54,043
|$3,225,665
|$0
|$0
|$3,722,199
|*
|$0
|$14,932,568
|$7,675,315
|$0
|82
|Christian Bayle
|Inter Pipeline Ltd.
|IPL-T
|$600,000
|$850,000
|$1,450,000
|14%
|$200,058
|$1,950,000
|$0
|$0
|$3,600,058
|11%
|$0
|$3,520,456
|$18,791,773
|$0
|83
|Darren Gee
|Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
|PEY-T
|$285,000
|$2,397,983
|$2,682,983
|5%
|$0
|$0
|$812,733
|$0
|$3,495,716
|1%
|$2,683,967
|$0
|$55,466,062
|$0
|84
|Thomas Schwartz
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT
|CAR.UN-T
|$803,100
|$913,400
|$1,716,500
|9%
|$20,927
|$1,127,100
|$626,300
|$0
|$3,490,827
|-6%
|$9,146,117
|$3,760,918
|$99,745,455
|$0
|85
|Yvon Charest
|Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.
|IAG-T
|$828,886
|$1,038,195
|$1,867,081
|29%
|$0
|$248,653
|$471,000
|$625,000
|$3,211,734
|17%
|$10,727,260
|$683,323
|$12,601,273
|$19,575,575
|86
|Alexandre L'Heureux (1)
|WSP Global Inc.
|WSP-T
|$800,674
|$572,408
|$1,373,082
|*
|$114,255
|$1,370,697
|$243,819
|$0
|$3,101,853
|*
|$745,350
|$2,241,606
|$6,260,303
|$0
|87
|Adam Paul
|First Capital Realty Inc.
|FCR-T
|$750,000
|$734,250
|$1,484,250
|9%
|$47,300
|$1,000,000
|$500,000
|$0
|$3,031,550
|28%
|$1,689,040
|$3,199,737
|$5,112,600
|$0
|88
|Andrew Phillips
|PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
|PSK-T
|$400,000
|$800,000
|$1,200,000
|20%
|$0
|$1,275,000
|$425,000
|$35,300
|$2,935,300
|-3%
|$2,793,207
|$4,485,700
|$17,627,015
|$0
|89
|Peter Anderson (1)
|CI Financial Corp.
|CIX-T
|$544,167
|$953,333
|$1,497,500
|*
|$0
|$1,430,000
|$0
|$0
|$2,927,500
|*
|$0
|$0
|$12,304,280
|$0
|90
|Michael Rose
|Tourmaline Oil Corp.
|TOU-T
|$0
|$2,500,000
|$2,500,000
|25%
|$0
|$0
|$320,232
|$0
|$2,820,232
|-8%
|$2,419,100
|$0
|$469,895,170
|$0
|91
|David Harris (1)
|AltaGas Ltd.
|ALA-T
|$767,476
|$993,600
|$1,761,076
|*
|$52,272
|$429,156
|$0
|$534,934
|$2,777,438
|*
|$152,650
|$1,253,790
|$2,344,217
|$3,563,827
|92
|David Smith
|Keyera Corp.
|KEY-T
|$500,000
|$378,000
|$878,000
|-15%
|$0
|$1,837,478
|$0
|$49,992
|$2,765,470
|-2%
|$0
|$5,801,392
|$20,442,957
|$0
|93
|Grant Fagerheim
|Whitecap Resources Inc.
|WCP-T
|$297,000
|$485,000
|$782,000
|7%
|$0
|$1,951,300
|$0
|$0
|$2,733,300
|16%
|$0
|$5,082,880
|$33,260,980
|$0
|94
|Donald Althoff
|Veresen Inc.
|VSN-T
|$561,000
|$915,552
|$1,476,552
|30%
|$44,880
|$1,122,000
|$0
|$0
|$2,643,432
|15%
|$0
|$2,731,708
|$2,121,484
|$0
|95
|Huw Thomas
|Smart REIT
|SRU.UN-T
|$721,000
|$350,550
|$1,071,550
|-9%
|$26,659
|$989,870
|$0
|$0
|$2,088,079
|-6%
|$0
|$2,125,833
|$2,703,052
|$0
|96
|John Brace
|Northland Power Inc.
|NPI-T
|$473,387
|$419,425
|$892,812
|31%
|$9,012
|$1,017,353
|$0
|$0
|$1,919,177
|20%
|$0
|$863,141
|$37,370,407
|$0
|97
|Nancy Southern
|ATCO Ltd.
|ACO.X-T
|$132,000
|$211,200
|$343,200
|177%
|$4,620
|$291,445
|$759,136
|$137,197
|$1,535,598
|12%
|$9,728,500
|$1,339,800
|$16,154,228
|$3,106,541
|98
|Kevin McArthur #
|Tahoe Resources Inc.
|THO-T
|$530,192
|$0
|$530,192
|-59%
|$0
|$397,826
|$586,194
|$0
|$1,514,211
|-18%
|$39,099
|$871,716
|$37,240,419
|$0
|99
|Jeff Tygesen
|Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
|TRQ-T
|$404,271
|$265,384
|$669,655
|0%
|$11,465
|$202,136
|$0
|$24,256
|$907,512
|1%
|$0
|$468,695
|$0
|$0
|100
|Prem Watsa
|Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.
|FFH-T
|$600,000
|$0
|$600,000
|0%
|$25,370
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$625,370
|0%
|$0
|$0
|$1,205,650,993
|$0
|101
|Mark Leonard
|Constellation Software Inc.
|CSU-T
|$1
|$0
|$1
|0%
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1
|0%
|$0
|$0
|$266,095,296
|$0
Source: Global Governance Advisors
* Information not available / # = Former CEO / (1) New CEO in 2016. / (2) Includes compensation from Exxon Mobil and ownership of both Imperial Oil and Exxon Mobil. / (3) Includes compensation and ownership from Power Corp. of Canada and Power Financial Corp.
