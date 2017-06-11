Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

This is a ranking of compensation in fiscal 2016 for the chief executive officers from the 100 largest public companies (by market capitalization) in Canada’s benchmark S&P/TSX composite index as of Dec. 31, 2016.

Prepared by Global Governance Advisors, the information comes from management information circulars filed for fiscal year 2016.

RankNameOrganization NameTickerBase SalaryBonusSub-Total% ChangeAll Other CompensationShare-Based AwardsOption-Based AwardsPension ValueTotal Reported Compensation% ChangeUnexercised In-the-Money OptionsUnvested Share-Based AwardsValue of CEO's EquityAccrued CEO Pension Obligation
1Joseph Papa (1)Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.VRX-T$1,299,990 $12,095,005 $13,394,995 *$818,703 $55,662,745 $13,254,809 $0 $83,131,252 *$0 $25,477,046 $3,938,193 $0
2Donald WalkerMagna International Inc.MG-T$430,781 $14,450,383 $14,881,164 8%$163,034 $11,995,594 $1,574,670 $0 $28,614,462 8%$16,121,799 $0 $131,250,268 $0
3Guy Laurence #Rogers Communications Inc.RCI.B-T$1,029,711 $1,231,771 $2,261,482 *$13,633,078 $3,672,111 $2,937,534 $2,098,788 $24,602,993 *$6,530,677 $7,360,070 *$4,704,700
4Hunter Harrison #Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.CP-T$2,904,595 $10,094,976 $12,999,571 48%$830,466 $0 $4,999,757 $0 $18,829,794 -5%$83,676,861 $0 $47,360,854 $0
5James SmithThomson Reuters Corp.TRI-T$2,109,541 $3,514,496 $5,624,037 -9%$42,467 $5,832,154 $5,832,113 $446,687 $17,777,458 30%$33,510,387 $30,937,825 $24,884,720 $17,371,853
6Doug SuttlesEncana Corp.ECA-T$1,370,511 $3,308,325 $4,678,836 65%$310,824 $8,108,379 $4,494,066 $0 $17,592,105 57%$21,896,628 $11,243,011 $1,313,537 $0
7Geoffrey MartinCCL Industries Inc.CCL-T$1,313,760 $2,649,600 $3,963,360 9%$0 $11,650,000 $1,416,300 $340,522 $17,370,182 237%$14,030,700 $13,190,000 $53,659,685 $0
8Ronald MittelstaedtWaste Connections Inc.WCN-T$1,284,390 $4,537,508 $5,821,898 *$7,333,926 $2,698,836 $0 $0 $15,854,660 *$0 $10,936,383 $23,324,689 $0
9Donald GuloienManulife Financial Corp.MFC-T$1,803,437 $1,599,274 $3,402,711 -26%$101,812 $6,722,719 $4,481,813 $672,000 $15,381,055 -1%$38,897,431 $16,579,405 $28,423,434 $16,529,400
10Darren EntwistleTelus Corp.T-T$1,375,000 $678,483 $2,053,483 0%$89,365 $10,178,483 $0 $584,000 $12,905,331 3%$0 $16,626,800 $27,277,236 $15,081,000
11Alain BellemareBombardier Inc.BBD.B-T$1,381,415 $3,129,326 $4,510,741 *$1,098,955 $3,471,167 $3,471,167 $25,979 $12,578,010 *$3,414,667 $4,938,674 $1,303,206 $0
12David McKayRoyal Bank of CanadaRY-T$1,466,667 $2,521,000 $3,987,667 10%$43,726 $6,000,000 $1,500,000 $714,000 $12,245,393 5%$19,636,066 $14,909,995 $18,740,929 $12,048,000
13Michael RoachCGI Group Inc.GIB.A-T$1,373,000 $0 $1,373,000 3%$113,846 $10,334,813 $0 $0 $11,821,659 31%$21,690,735 $17,809,650 $74,454,996 $0
14Brian PorterBank of Nova ScotiaBNS-T$1,000,000 $2,110,000 $3,110,000 12%$2,714 $5,600,000 $1,400,000 $1,651,000 $11,763,714 8%$8,093,895 $14,611,574 $22,789,581 $10,203,000
15Charles MagroAgrium Inc.AGU-T$1,496,304 $2,747,663 $4,243,967 17%$45,880 $3,368,210 $3,320,582 $543,749 $11,522,388 10%$6,962,574 $11,803,172 $5,668,887 $4,108,231
16Steven WilliamsSuncor Energy Inc.SU-T$1,375,000 $2,750,000 $4,125,000 0%$162,561 $4,082,882 $3,657,000 ($545,100)$11,482,343 -6%$29,437,930 $11,730,832 $31,431,705 $21,356,079
17Al MonacoEnbridge Inc.ENB-T$1,377,000 $2,450,000 $3,827,000 28%$99,576 $2,720,601 $2,573,250 $2,171,000 $11,391,427 28%$41,955,449 $6,707,992 $22,767,438 $15,973,000
18Pierre Dion #Quebecor Inc.QBR.B-T$1,300,000 $9,522,551 $10,822,551 212%$0 $440,104 $0 $36,000 $11,298,655 223%$11,512,347 $1,591,127 $0 $1,774,700
19John ThorntonBarrick Gold Corp.ABX-T$3,313,700 $7,051,554 $10,365,254 224%$407,185 $0 $0 $497,055 $11,269,493 186%$0 $0 $47,182,955 $0
20Jeffrey OrrPower Financial Corp.PWF-T$4,450,000 $0 $4,450,000 3%$465,492 $2,360,202 $2,222,673 $1,725,000 $11,223,367 -4%$18,991,202 $7,183,479 $28,288,006 $29,522,000
21George CopeBCE Inc.BCE-T$1,400,000 $2,583,000 $3,983,000 -17%$170,751 $4,406,250 $1,468,750 $732,778 $10,761,529 -7%$4,548,397 $9,618,124 $68,200,424 $0
22Sean BoydAgnico Eagle Mines Ltd.AEM-T$1,550,732 $5,028,558 $6,579,290 23%$25,325 $3,686,740 $0 $458,526 $10,749,881 25%$0 $11,290,000 $17,545,603 $14,362,799
23William DowneBank of MontrealBMO-T$1,987,650 $1,368,600 $3,356,250 3%$17,558 $6,349,500 $918,000 $0 $10,641,308 5%$28,434,798 $18,007,935 $76,354,735 $22,227,391
24Gerald SchwartzOnex Corp.ONEX-T$1,723,124 $8,763,565 $10,486,689 12%$0 $0 $0 $0 $10,486,689 12%$40,207,050 $0 $1,341,337,892 $0
25Bharat MasraniToronto-Dominion BankTD-T$1,000,000 $1,685,000 $2,685,000 -1%$80,908 $4,197,550 $2,067,496 $1,313,000 $10,343,954 -3%$19,147,160 $14,141,015 $72,057,806 $13,864,300
26Brian HannaschAlimentation Couche-Tard Inc.ATD.B-T$1,587,353 $2,214,359 $3,801,712 -4%$0 $2,895,483 $1,465,102 $2,098,403 $10,260,700 -31%$36,519,000 $2,759,868 $37,720,382 $8,992,000
27Russell GirlingTransCanada Corp.TRP-T$1,300,008 $2,210,014 $3,510,022 23%$13,000 $3,000,000 $3,000,000 $615,000 $10,138,022 15%$34,834,902 $3,787,261 $12,572,401 $16,329,000
28Donald LindsayTeck Resources Ltd.TECK.B-T$1,493,500 $2,484,800 $3,978,300 10%$138,180 $2,531,200 $2,528,800 $368,000 $9,544,480 -7%$32,308,570 $17,091,201 $29,571,330 $7,474,000
29Victor DodigCanadian Imperial Bank of CommerceCM-T$1,000,000 $2,338,050 $3,338,050 -5%$2,250 $4,364,360 $1,091,090 $396,000 $9,191,750 8%$1,112,463 $5,526,914 $9,229,236 $5,483,000
30Mark BarrenecheaOpen Text Corp.OTEX-T$1,251,142 $1,222,992 $2,474,134 9%$29,236 $4,844,281 $1,699,219 $0 $9,046,869 -50%$39,481,885 $17,489,858 $7,483,601 $0
31Dean ConnorSun Life Financial Inc.SLF-T$1,076,923 $2,300,000 $3,376,923 32%$7,070 $3,750,031 $1,250,000 $619,670 $9,003,694 14%$26,519,654 $15,711,568 $26,986,129 $4,960,000
32Paul RollinsonKinross Gold Corp.K-T$1,283,383 $2,032,879 $3,316,262 8%$281,641 $3,336,796 $834,199 $577,522 $8,346,420 10%$348,020 $8,896,976 $14,854,132 $0
33David Garofalo (1)Goldcorp Inc.G-T$1,250,000 $1,156,250 $2,406,250 *$1,157,702 $4,581,121 $0 $174,815 $8,319,888 *$0 $2,754,248 $916,248 $0
34Luc Jobin (1)Canadian National Railway Co.CNR-T$1,106,208 $1,856,753 $2,962,961 *$30,722 $2,751,741 $2,251,154 $305,588 $8,302,166 *$12,014,107 $7,135,675 $10,839,770 $0
35Steve LautCanadian Natural Resources Ltd.CNQ-T$567,000 $5,151,531 $5,718,531 94%$107,498 $0 $2,413,125 $0 $8,239,154 60%$23,050,500 $0 $105,958,407 $0
36Daniel SchwartzRestaurant Brands International Inc.QSR-T$1,060,384 $1,976,991 $3,037,375 -14%$122,563 $2,584,683 $2,438,883 $0 $8,183,504 -11%$135,161,282 $3,746,423 $11,256,570 $0
37Louis VachonNational Bank of CanadaNA-T$1,125,015 $1,383,750 $2,508,765 -9%$4,889 $3,375,000 $1,687,529 $539,000 $8,115,183 24%$43,910,013 $10,655,152 $15,680,422 $15,647,000
38Brian FergusonCenovus Energy Inc.CVE-T$1,350,000 $1,188,920 $2,538,920 0%$132,560 $2,411,941 $2,309,419 $648,620 $8,041,460 1%$245,301 $6,763,696 $8,040,003 $26,990,337
39Barry PerryFortis Inc.FTS-T$1,100,000 $2,200,000 $3,300,000 37%$558,634 $2,887,500 $962,500 $297,977 $8,006,611 33%$3,869,076 $5,899,800 $10,505,353 $0
40Rich Kruger (2)Imperial Oil Ltd.IMO-T$1,139,328 $356,371 $1,495,699 -29%$1,481,708 $4,979,700 $0 ($379,289)$7,577,818 -16%$0 $18,380,385 $31,920,654 $18,908,679
41Galen WestonLoblaw Companies Ltd.L-T$1,100,000 $1,856,250 $2,956,250 -24%$184,846 $2,933,398 $1,466,662 $0 $7,541,156 -11%$32,404,636 $8,772,259 $22,274,447 $0
42Paviter Binning #George Weston Ltd.WN-T$1,100,000 $1,632,721 $2,732,721 *$66,046 $3,116,572 $1,558,337 $43,000 $7,516,676 *$20,301,458 $11,050,035 *$0
43Bradley ShawShaw Communications Inc.SJR.B-T$2,259,470 $5,009,400 $7,268,870 -14%$327,648 $1,252,360 $90,600 ($1,701,990)$7,237,488 -45%$3,097,700 $1,252,360 $232,620,006 $107,572,000
44Glenn ChamandyGildan Activewear Inc.GIL-T$1,056,146 $1,584,219 $2,640,365 37%$133,163 $2,133,634 $2,133,646 $52,807 $7,093,615 -23%$5,826,056 $5,794,413 $26,291,632 $0
45André Desmarais (3)Power Corp. of CanadaPOW-T$1,175,000 $1,500,000 $2,675,000 -15%$702,565 $187,500 $3,638,832 ($328,000)$6,875,897 -10%$10,577,610 $0 $480,527,187 $26,386,000
46Charles BrindamourIntact Financial Corp.IFC-T$1,048,231 $1,711,500 $2,759,731 2%$0 $3,150,000 $0 $912,686 $6,822,417 13%$0 $10,596,851 $21,226,856 $8,179,536
47Stephen Wetmore (1)Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.CTC.A-T$596,154 $1,050,992 $1,647,146 *$171,384 $4,999,782 $0 $0 $6,818,312 *$0 $5,006,757 $8,079,919 $0
48Paul Desmarais, Jr. (3)Power Corp. of CanadaPOW-T$1,175,000 $1,500,000 $2,675,000 -15%$494,357 $187,500 $3,638,832 ($222,000)$6,773,689 -12%$10,577,610 $0 $478,132,674 $26,846,000
49Ravi SaligramRitchie Bros. Auctioneers IncorporatedRBA-T$1,325,480 $1,290,361 $2,615,841 -22%$227,908 $1,954,783 $1,656,853 $0 $6,455,386 1%$11,176,065 $12,274,731 $11,208,065 $0
50Neil BruceSNC-Lavalin Group Inc.SNC-T$1,100,000 $1,490,100 $2,590,100 *$243,516 $3,578,595 $0 $0 $6,412,211 *$1,546,520 $8,868,742 $3,392,100 $0
51Asim Ghosh #Husky Energy Inc.HSE-T$1,597,140 $0 $1,597,140 *$2,751,342 $1,421,408 $421,810 $143,743 $6,335,443 *$0 $0 $1,610,104 $0
52Bruce FlattBrookfield Asset Management Inc.BAM.A-T$795,288 $0 $795,288 4%$25,405 $5,360,241 $0 $0 $6,180,935 -19%$0 $59,061,358 $1,950,037,548 $0
53Paul MahonGreat-West Lifeco Inc.GWO-T$1,135,327 $1,762,595 $2,897,922 3%$210,606 $1,150,015 $750,024 $1,055,597 $6,064,164 -15%$3,902,995 $2,307,258 $10,807,588 $23,413,058
54John FlorenMethanex Corp.MX-T$951,000 $447,000 $1,398,000 -17%$254,184 $2,086,650 $2,098,539 $208,580 $6,045,953 6%$4,973,821 $1,089,262 $9,544,744 $0
55Edward SonshineRiocan REITREI.UN-T$1,300,000 $1,857,700 $3,157,700 1%$0 $1,733,333 $1,112,667 $0 $6,003,700 5%$1,462,962 $3,170,301 $11,080,492 $6,093,200
56Tim Gitzel Cameco Corp.CCO-T$1,025,000 $851,000 $1,876,000 -11%$0 $2,183,454 $1,455,480 $409,200 $5,924,134 0%$0 $0 $6,404,402 $4,554,800
57Scott ThomsonFinning International Inc.FTT-T$927,000 $961,021 $1,888,021 28%$60,131 $3,000,000 $750,000 $179,597 $5,877,749 11%$2,584,706 $6,547,759 $4,256,736 $0
58Marc ParentCAE Inc.CAE-T$888,667 $1,292,408 $2,181,075 23%$149,072 $2,034,816 $640,614 $604,000 $5,609,577 19%$1,446,160 $4,256,082 $8,710,364 $7,064,000
59Jeffrey CarneyIGM Financial Inc.IGM-T$1,116,667 $2,781,000 $3,897,667 52%$126,231 $987,500 $63,840 $254,610 $5,329,848 40%$132,468 $2,235,006 $401,934 $0
60David HarquailFranco-Nevada Corp.FNV-T$751,050 $1,502,100 $2,253,150 50%$14,969 $1,512,981 $1,513,046 $0 $5,294,146 46%$4,445,780 $4,156,275 $100,861,653 $0
61Paul ConibearLundin Mining Corp.LUN-T$864,397 $1,326,397 $2,190,794 14%$46,577 $1,630,340 $1,398,381 $0 $5,266,094 61%$715,953 $3,842,807 $5,055,386 $0
62Lino Saputo Jr.Saputo Inc.SAP-T$1,300,000 $3,900,000 $5,200,000 59%$0 $0 $0 $0 $5,200,000 59%$0 $0 $5,694,853 $0
63Louis EcclestonTMX Group Ltd.X-T$750,000 $849,750 $1,599,750 12%$591,151 $1,237,500 $1,637,500 $112,500 $5,178,401 68%$8,801,576 $1,855,427 $2,973,210 $0
64Jochen TilkPotash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc.POT-T$1,033,409 $859,922 $1,893,332 29%$114,740 $2,120,852 $903,129 $146,328 $5,178,380 39%$1,203,129 $2,795,501 $3,266,904 $408,367
65Sachin ShahBrookfield Renewable Partners L.P.BEP.UN-T$600,840 $0 $600,840 *$51,621 $4,513,657 $0 $0 $5,166,118 *$18,720,306 $1,477,290 *$0
66Christopher HuskilsonEmera Inc.EMA-T$995,192 $1,200,000 $2,195,192 9%$24,210 $1,400,127 $1,399,860 $0 $5,019,389 16%$11,100,580 $2,903,107 $13,648,864 $15,376,000
67Michael DilgerPembina Pipeline Corp.PPL-T$779,167 $1,280,000 $2,059,167 38%$58,108 $1,440,000 $960,000 $363,862 $4,881,137 27%$2,211,341 $3,068,828 $10,914,876 $2,077,330
68Bradley Nullmeyer (1)Element Fleet Management Corp.EFN-T$1,089,000 $1,020,938 $2,109,938 *$0 $1,361,249 $1,361,249 $0 $4,832,436 *$9,092,058 $3,213,977 $25,770,975 $0
69Randy SmallwoodWheaton Precious Metals Corp.WPM-T$932,921 $1,452,197 $2,385,118 4%$0 $1,171,096 $1,176,692 $0 $4,732,906 3%$775,834 $1,088,449 $11,446,336 $0
70Mayo SchmidtHydro One Ltd.H-T$850,000 $1,170,000 $2,020,000 *$20,081 $2,379,948 $0 $64,024 $4,484,053 *$0 $2,441,890 $3,856,023 $0
71Scott SaxbergCrescent Point Energy Corp.CPG-T$954,000 $900,000 $1,854,000 -11%$21,855 $2,528,842 $0 $0 $4,404,697 -50%$0 $8,361,178 $15,986,359 $0
72Neil Rossy (1)Dollarama Inc.DOL-T$739,929 $1,407,502 $2,147,431 *$0 $0 $1,891,000 $15,423 $4,053,854 *$16,480,200 $0 $106,567,602 $0
73Eric La FlècheMetro Inc.MRU-T$869,616 $1,238,125 $2,107,741 -1%$4,825 $787,657 $874,727 $212,000 $3,986,950 8%$27,600,349 $3,703,560 $10,154,207 $7,281,000
74Myron StadnykARC Resources Ltd.ARX-T$570,000 $325,000 $895,000 0%$76,400 $2,300,024 $700,004 $0 $3,971,428 0%$1,282,880 $6,374,570 $10,081,229 $0
75John ChenBlackBerry Ltd.BB-T$1,306,100 $0 $1,306,100 -47%$14,794 $2,612,197 $0 $0 $3,933,092 2%$0 $141,956,759 $943,975 $0
76Marc Poulin #Empire Company Ltd.EMP.A-T$1,019,230 $0 $1,019,230 -74%$2,642 $1,750,100 $999,900 $80,000 $3,851,872 -55%$0 $4,298,438 $1,590,798 $5,651,000
77Nancy SouthernCanadian Utilities Ltd.CU-T$868,000 $1,388,800 $2,256,800 158%$30,380 $276,770 $369,820 $902,172 $3,835,942 69%$5,573,250 $1,085,700 $6,857,161 $20,427,858
78Patrick CarlsonSeven Generations Energy Ltd.VII-T$507,500 $666,650 $1,174,150 -12%$728,722 $809,369 $1,045,716 $0 $3,757,957 -58%$38,080,163 $1,678,780 $63,346,678 $0
79Thomas HofstedterH&R REITHR.UN-T$2,055,000 $0 $2,055,000 -4%$0 $0 $1,700,000 $0 $3,755,000 3%$14,549,801 $2,599,390 $81,901,761 $0
80Phillip PascallFirst Quantum Minerals Ltd.FM-T$1,484,538 $662,740 $2,147,278 -18%$6,301 $330,569 $1,263,274 $0 $3,747,422 -4%$373,016 $4,959,418 $77,065,879 $0
81Anthony Marino (1)Vermilion Energy Inc.VET-T$442,491 $0 $442,491 *$54,043 $3,225,665 $0 $0 $3,722,199 *$0 $14,932,568 $7,675,315 $0
82Christian BayleInter Pipeline Ltd.IPL-T$600,000 $850,000 $1,450,000 14%$200,058 $1,950,000 $0 $0 $3,600,058 11%$0 $3,520,456 $18,791,773 $0
83Darren GeePeyto Exploration & Development Corp.PEY-T$285,000 $2,397,983 $2,682,983 5%$0 $0 $812,733 $0 $3,495,716 1%$2,683,967 $0 $55,466,062 $0
84Thomas SchwartzCanadian Apartment Properties REITCAR.UN-T$803,100 $913,400 $1,716,500 9%$20,927 $1,127,100 $626,300 $0 $3,490,827 -6%$9,146,117 $3,760,918 $99,745,455 $0
85Yvon Charest Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.IAG-T$828,886 $1,038,195 $1,867,081 29%$0 $248,653 $471,000 $625,000 $3,211,734 17%$10,727,260 $683,323 $12,601,273 $19,575,575
86Alexandre L'Heureux (1)WSP Global Inc.WSP-T$800,674 $572,408 $1,373,082 *$114,255 $1,370,697 $243,819 $0 $3,101,853 *$745,350 $2,241,606 $6,260,303 $0
87Adam PaulFirst Capital Realty Inc.FCR-T$750,000 $734,250 $1,484,250 9%$47,300 $1,000,000 $500,000 $0 $3,031,550 28%$1,689,040 $3,199,737 $5,112,600 $0
88Andrew PhillipsPrairieSky Royalty Ltd.PSK-T$400,000 $800,000 $1,200,000 20%$0 $1,275,000 $425,000 $35,300 $2,935,300 -3%$2,793,207 $4,485,700 $17,627,015 $0
89Peter Anderson (1)CI Financial Corp.CIX-T$544,167 $953,333 $1,497,500 *$0 $1,430,000 $0 $0 $2,927,500 *$0 $0 $12,304,280 $0
90Michael RoseTourmaline Oil Corp.TOU-T$0 $2,500,000 $2,500,000 25%$0 $0 $320,232 $0 $2,820,232 -8%$2,419,100 $0 $469,895,170 $0
91David Harris (1)AltaGas Ltd.ALA-T$767,476 $993,600 $1,761,076 *$52,272 $429,156 $0 $534,934 $2,777,438 *$152,650 $1,253,790 $2,344,217 $3,563,827
92David SmithKeyera Corp.KEY-T$500,000 $378,000 $878,000 -15%$0 $1,837,478 $0 $49,992 $2,765,470 -2%$0 $5,801,392 $20,442,957 $0
93Grant FagerheimWhitecap Resources Inc.WCP-T$297,000 $485,000 $782,000 7%$0 $1,951,300 $0 $0 $2,733,300 16%$0 $5,082,880 $33,260,980 $0
94Donald AlthoffVeresen Inc.VSN-T$561,000 $915,552 $1,476,552 30%$44,880 $1,122,000 $0 $0 $2,643,432 15%$0 $2,731,708 $2,121,484 $0
95Huw ThomasSmart REITSRU.UN-T$721,000 $350,550 $1,071,550 -9%$26,659 $989,870 $0 $0 $2,088,079 -6%$0 $2,125,833 $2,703,052 $0
96John BraceNorthland Power Inc.NPI-T$473,387 $419,425 $892,812 31%$9,012 $1,017,353 $0 $0 $1,919,177 20%$0 $863,141 $37,370,407 $0
97Nancy SouthernATCO Ltd.ACO.X-T$132,000 $211,200 $343,200 177%$4,620 $291,445 $759,136 $137,197 $1,535,598 12%$9,728,500 $1,339,800 $16,154,228 $3,106,541
98Kevin McArthur #Tahoe Resources Inc.THO-T$530,192 $0 $530,192 -59%$0 $397,826 $586,194 $0 $1,514,211 -18%$39,099 $871,716 $37,240,419 $0
99Jeff TygesenTurquoise Hill Resources Ltd.TRQ-T$404,271 $265,384 $669,655 0%$11,465 $202,136 $0 $24,256 $907,512 1%$0 $468,695 $0 $0
100Prem WatsaFairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.FFH-T$600,000 $0 $600,000 0%$25,370 $0 $0 $0 $625,370 0%$0 $0 $1,205,650,993 $0
101Mark LeonardConstellation Software Inc.CSU-T$1 $0 $1 0%$0 $0 $0 $0 $1 0%$0 $0 $266,095,296 $0

Source: Global Governance Advisors

* Information not available / # = Former CEO / (1) New CEO in 2016. / (2) Includes compensation from Exxon Mobil and ownership of both Imperial Oil and Exxon Mobil. / (3) Includes compensation and ownership from Power Corp. of Canada and Power Financial Corp.


