GTA’s Top Employers offer much more than just a job

In the time of a changing human demographic landscape, when the latest Canadian census reports that a majority of the Greater Toronto Area's 6.4 million people identify as visible minorities, what does it take to create a great workplace where everyone feels they can not only belong, but also succeed?

As employers in the GTA's multicultural heartland, the best first ensure that their policies are progressive and that their human resources management reflects the changing faces of who we are. That's how the best firms attract top talent in a competitive and diverse employment environment such as the GTA. Beyond that, the best stand out in their willingness to invest in their employees' future by providing opportunities for leadership and continuing development. That's how to retain top talent. The top organizations recognize that individuals want a career and not just a job.

The GTA's Top Employers 2018 offer a broad variety of forward-thinking initiatives to help their employees succeed. Some of these include: programs that identify and nurture employees with high potential, including those to help advance women in the workplace; generous tuition subsidies for professional accreditation and for academic courses, both related and sometimes unrelated to an employee's existing job; opportunities to explore new career paths and positions within a company; in-house and online training; recognition and rewards for employee innovation; support for new Canadians in the workplace; opportunities for networking, formal mentoring and career planning services.

"The twin challenges of growth and change are all here in the GTA," says Richard Yerema, managing editor of Canada's Top 100 Employers. "The result is a continual evolution of workplaces that help make for a very dynamic working reality for the region as a whole. It truly is a classic win-win for employers and those of us who call the GTA home."

Methodology

Any employer with its head office or principal place of business in the Greater Toronto Area may apply for the Greater Toronto Area's Top Employers contest. Expect the competition to be tough. According to Mr. Yerema, managing editor of Canada's Top 100 Employers, the GTA continues to be a challenging competition to judge on the editorial decision-making side because the region is home to so many exceptional employers. Here's how they decide.

The editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers evaluate each employer's operations and human resources practices using the same eight criteria as the national competition of Canada's Top 100 Employers.

Those criteria are:

physical workplace;

work atmosphere and social;

health;

financial and family benefits;

vacation and time off;

employee communications;

performance management;

training and skills development;

and community involvement.

Employers are compared with other organizations in their field to determine which ones offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

More detailed reasons for selection, explaining why each of the winners was chosen, are published on the competition's website, www.canadastop100.com/toronto.

GTA's Top Employers 2018

Accenture Inc., Toronto. Management consulting; 3,576 employees. Encourages a little fun in the workplace through support for employee sports teams and a variety of social events.

Arup Canada Inc., Toronto. Engineering consulting; 268 employees. Encourages ongoing employee development with tuition subsidies for job-related courses and subsidies for professional accreditation.

Association of Management, Administrative and Professional Crown Employees of Ontario / AMAPCEO, Toronto. Professional association; 42 employees. Offers a self-funded leave program as well as an unpaid leave program for up to one year while jobs remain protected.

AstraZeneca Canada Inc., Mississauga. Pharmaceutical manufacturing; 720 employees. Offers flexible hours, a telecommuting option, paid personal days off and paid time off during the winter holidays.

BASF Canada Inc., Mississauga. Chemical manufacturing; 735 employees. Revised its tuition reimbursement program to offer $25,000 annually for graduate programs and $15,000 annually for undergraduate programs.

Bayer, Toronto. Pharmaceutical manufacturing; 1,396 employees. Fosters an ownership culture through a share purchase plan, available to all employees.

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, Toronto. Law firm; 1,357 employees. Hosted a firm-wide retreat in Arizona featuring external guest speakers and a variety of training and development opportunities.

Boston Consulting Group of Canada Ltd., Toronto. Management consulting; 250 employees. Offers maternity and parental leave top-up payments as well as a generous subsidy to help cover the costs of adoption.

CAA Club Group, Thornhill, Ont. Insurance and brokerages; 1,513 employees. Offers retirement planning assistance, a defined contribution pension plan and health benefits that extend to retirees, with no age limit.

Cadillac Fairview Corporation Ltd., Toronto. Real estate management; 1,304 employees. Recognizes exceptional performance through peer-to-peer recognition, on-the-spot awards and the CF Excellence Awards.

Campbell Company of Canada, Toronto. Food preparation and packaging; 583 employees. Provides retirement planning assistance as well as phased-in work options to help those nearing retirement transition.

Canadian Standards Association / CSA, Toronto. Professional organizations; 745 employees. Encourages employees to give back to the community and matches employee donations dollar for dollar.

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd., Toronto. Retail; 85,000 employees. Offers employees generous discounts on their store purchases, as well as preferred credit card rates.

Capgemini Canada Inc., Toronto. Information technology; 392 employees. Fosters employee innovation through a dedicated awards program, allowing employees to share ideas on how to improve the quality of engagement delivery, ideas and solutions.

Capital One Bank (Canada Branch), North York, Ont. Credit card issuing; 1,122 employees. Participated in the Not Myself Today campaign to raise awareness of mental health in the workplace.

Catholic Children's Aid Society of Toronto, Toronto. Child and youth services; 510 employees. Offers long-term peace of mind with contributions to a defined benefit pension plan.

Children's Aid Society of Toronto, The, Toronto. Child and youth services; 798 employees. Offers employees up to four weeks of starting vacation allowance as well as up to 10 paid personal days off, which can be used throughout the year.

CIBC, Toronto. Banking; 36,482 employees. Contributed more than $65-million to charitable and community causes across Canada last year.

Cisco Systems Canada Co., Toronto. Computer and equipment manufacturing; 1,727 employees. Supports the employee-led Civic Council, a cross-functional team of employees who direct volunteer work and charitable giving across Canada.

Citi Canada, Mississauga. Banking; 1,187 employees. Maintains a global experience program, allowing employees to work at one of the company's global locations.

College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, The, Toronto. Professional organizations; 385 employees. Offers generous tuition subsidies for courses taken at outside institutions, as well as subsidies for professional accreditation.

Corus Entertainment Inc., Toronto. Media production and broadcasting; 3,008 employees. Features an interior five-storey bio-wall of plant life at head office, as well as a rainwater harvesting system.

CRH Canada Group Inc., Concord, Ont. Concrete manufacturing; 2,598 employees. Maintains a flexible health-benefits plan, allowing employees to customize levels of coverage to suit their personal needs.

Diamond Schmitt Architects Inc., Toronto. Architecture; 199 employees. Encourages employees to get involved in the community with paid time off, as well as encouraging employee giving through matching charitable contributions.

Drake Hotel Properties, Toronto. Hotels; 115 employees. Manages a high-potential development program to identify and nurture top talent.

Durham College of Applied Arts and Technology, Oshawa. College; 790 employees. Provides employees with opportunities to provide direct feedback through an annual Retreat with the President.

Dynacare, Brampton, Ont. Medical laboratories; 2,130 employees. Provides opportunities for the next generation to gain career-level experience through co-op and work terms, as well as summer employment.

EllisDon Corp., Mississauga. Building construction; 1,793 employees. Helps employees balance their personal and working lives through a variety of alternative work options.

Enterprise Holdings Inc., Scarborough, Ont. Car rental; 2,750 employees. Maintains a comprehensive management training program to help employees advance in their careers.

Equitable Bank, Toronto. Real estate lending; 582 employees. Offers a two-year Rotational Leadership Development Program, which provides exposure to various areas of operation within the organization.

Fidelity Canada, Toronto. Portfolio management; 891 employees. Participates in the Partners for Mental Health's Not Myself Today awareness campaign.

Fleet Complete, Toronto. Fleet and mobile resource tracking; 190 employees. Increased its support for new mothers, fathers and adoptive parents, providing maternity and parental leave top-up payments of up to 75 per cent of salary for 52 weeks.

Ford Motor Company of Canada Ltd., Oakville, Ont. Automobile manufacturing; 7,856 employees. Offers employees subsidized onsite daycare that is operated by a third-party company.

Freshbooks, Toronto. Software publishers; 248 employees. Offers a share purchase plan to all employees, signing bonuses for some and generous referral bonuses for employees who recruit candidates from their personal networks.

Fundserv Inc., Toronto. Financial transaction processing; 113 employees. Offers maternity leave top-up payments to employees who are new mothers, as well as parental top-up to new fathers and adoptive parents.

General Electric Canada / GE, Mississauga. Diversified technology and equipment manufacturing; 6,132 employees. Launched the Balance the Equation initiative, committing to employing 20,000 women in STEM roles by 2020 and obtaining 50/50 representation for all technical entry-level programs.

General Motors of Canada Company, Oshawa. Auto manufacturing; 8,614 employees. Supports adoptive parents with a subsidy to help cover the costs of adoption.

George Brown College, Toronto. College; 1,433 employees. Manages a positive space campaign to ensure that the campus is welcoming and inclusive to all of its members.

Great Blue Heron Casino, Port Perry, Ont. Casinos; 664 employees. Provides a number of annual social events for employees, including a children's holiday party, staff appreciation barbecue and December cookie exchange.

Griffith Foods Ltd., Toronto. Spice and extract manufacturing; 351 employees. Created the Griffith Cares committee to spearhead its volunteerism and community involvement initiatives.

Halton, Regional Municipality of, Oakville, Ont. Municipal government; 1,857 employees. Offers an onsite cafeteria at head office, with healthy and special diet menus for employees.

Hatch Ltd., Mississauga. Engineering; 2,772 employees. Celebrates employee accomplishments through a range of specific recognition awards, including an award to recognize exceptional teamwork and relationship building.

Healthcare Insurance Reciprocal of Canada / HIROC, Toronto. Insurance; 97 employees. Offers employees a health spending account of up to $500 per year, allowing them to top up coverage as needed.

Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, Toronto. Specialty hospital; 532 employees. Maintains an annual Spirit of Giving Award, providing recipients with a $500 donation to the charity of their choosing.

Home Depot of Canada Inc., Toronto. Retail; 14,137 employees. Offers employees working at head office free access to an onsite fitness facility, featuring instructor-led classes, such as yoga and circuit training.

Hospital for Sick Children, The, Toronto. Specialty hospital; 5,677 employees. Offers a wellness program, including massage therapy for clinical staff, walking and running clubs, seminars and subsidized access to the staff wellness centre.

IMAX Corp., Mississauga. Movie theatre technology; 321 employees. Features its own IMAX theatre at head office where employees can invite their friends and family for weekend viewings.

Intact Financial Corp., Toronto. Insurance; 11,750 employees. Helps employees plan for the future with defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans.

KPMG LLP, Toronto. Accounting; 6,620 employees. Offers a variety of flexible work options, including a Personal Care program with up to 50 hours of paid time off annually to help with a range of personal matters.

Kruger Products L.P., Mississauga. Paper products; 2,065 employees. Hosts internal focus groups to better understand the wants and needs of millennial employees.

Labatt Brewing Company Ltd., Toronto. Breweries; 3,390 employees. Launched a new Better Together initiative to provide generous grants for individuals and families across Canada to help provide essentials for those living in need.

Law Society of Upper Canada, The, Toronto. Professional organizations; 526 employees. Established the Law Society Foundation in 1962 to raise funds for bursary grants for students in need who are pursuing a law degree or admission to the Bar of Ontario.

Loblaw Companies Ltd., Brampton, Ont. Supermarkets and grocery stores; 28,208 employees. Provides a number of communication and feedback tools to keep employees informed and up to date.

Manulife, Toronto. Insurance; 12,743 employees. Offers unique opportunities for skills development through the Labs of Forward Thinking (LOFT), which allows teams to operate in ways that mimic startups.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd., Toronto. Sports and entertainment; 785 employees. Provides paid time off during the winter holidays and summer months.

Mars Inc., Bolton, Ont. Food manufacturing; 1,300 employees. Maintains the Mars Ambassador Program to provide employees with opportunities to work on short-term assignments around the world at partner organizations.

Mazda Canada Inc., Richmond Hill, Ont. Auto wholesale; 144 employees. Encourages employees to keep fit with free access to an onsite fitness room, with weekly yoga and bootcamp classes.

McCarthy Tétrault LLP, Toronto. Law firm; 1,272 employees. Encourages all employees to provide feedback through "idea+eXchange" sessions with the chief operating officer.

Metrolinx, Toronto. Public transit; 3,361 employees. Supports employees who want to start a family with a generous subsidy, up to $25,000, for in vitro fertilization.

Michael Garron Hospital | Toronto East Hospital Network, Toronto. Hospital; 1,403 employees. Offers a number of onsite amenities, including a quiet room for meditation and religious observance.

Miller Group, The, Markham, Ont. Highway, street and bridge construction; 4,705 employees. Supports employee creativity and innovation through its CARE Program, rewarding employees with monetary gifts for suggestions that improve the company.

Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Canada, Toronto. Medical relief organization; 265 employees. Maintains in-house wellness programming and offers a generous health spending account.

Olympus Canada Inc., Richmond, Ont. Medical, industrial and imaging equipment; 239 employees. Offers generous tuition subsidies for job-related courses, as well as subsidies for professional accreditation.

Ontario Public Service/ OPS, Toronto. Provincial government; 62,205 employees. Supports two major fundraising initiatives, the Federated Health Charities Campaign and the annual United Way campaign.

Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences, Whitby, Ont. Specialty hospital; 837 employees. Recognizes exceptional performance through various rewards, including long-service awards and peer-to-peer recognition.

Oracle Canada ULC, Mississauga. Computer and information management systems; 2,737 employees. Offers the convenience of onsite daycare to employees who are new mothers when they return to work.

PepsiCo Canada, Mississauga. Beverage and food manufacturing; 9,433 employees. Helps employees maintain healthy habits at work and at home through a healthy living program.

Points, Toronto. Software development; 181 employees. Provides employees with weekly deliveries of fresh fruit as well as in-house flu shots, subsidized Fitbits and a fitness subsidy.

Praxair Canada Inc., Mississauga. Gas and related product wholesalers; 2,293 employees. Launched a dedicated Female Emerging Leader Program to provide female managers with opportunities for professional development and networking.

Procter & Gamble Inc., Toronto. Consumer product manufacturing; 1,710 employees. Offers tuition subsidies up to $5,000 for employees and academic scholarships for children of employees up to $2,000 per child.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, Toronto. Real estate investments; 675 employees. Offers generous referral bonuses for employees who help to recruit candidates from their personal networks.

Rogers Communications Inc., Toronto. Communications, cable, publishing and subscription programming; 22,304 employees. Continues to redesign and update employee workspaces through its workspace design strategy called Sharespace.

Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto. Banking; 52,519 employees. Rewards healthy behaviour with credits for a personal Wellness Account which can be used for wellness-related expenses, such as gym memberships.

Ryerson University, Toronto. University; 3,043 employees. Offers subsidized access to Ryerson's state-of-the-art fitness facilities, featuring basketball and squash courts, a swimming pool, indoor running track and hockey rink.

Salesforce Canada Corp., Toronto. Customer relationship management; 1,219 employees. Provides up to seven paid days off for employees to volunteer with local charities.

Samsung Electronics Canada Inc., Mississauga. Communications equipment manufacturing; 555 employees. Provides premium parking for hybrid and electric car commuters, as well as charging stations for electric cars at its head office.

Schneider Electric Canada Inc., Mississauga. Industrial automation and controls; 2,663 employees. Encourages continuing employee development with generous tuition subsidies for job-related courses.

Seneca College, Toronto. College; 1,570 employees. Supports the employment efforts of new Canadians through its Alternative Career Pathways project.

Siemens Canada Ltd., Oakville, Ont. Engineering; 4,022 employees. Features a number of energy-saving initiatives at its head office, including the installation of energy-saving lighting and the use of LED signage.

Smucker Foods of Canada Corp., Markham, Ont. Food manufacturing; 283 employees. Offers retirement planning assistance and health benefits that extend to retirees, with no age limit.

Spin Master Corp., Toronto. Children's toys and entertainment; 423 employees. Established The Toy Movement, a global initiative for children to have opportunities to play, learn and grow, regardless of their socio-economic conditions.

State Street Canada, Toronto. Investment banking and securities dealing; 1,168 employees. Provides an offsite daycare subsidy to new parents.

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto. Hospital; 6,362 employees. Encourages employees to send inclusive messages of thanks to colleagues through their online "A World of Thanks" initiative.

Tangerine Bank, Toronto. Banking; 1,209 employees. Maintains the Orange Innovation Spark initiative to encourage employees to share innovative ideas.

TD Bank Group, Toronto. Banking; 46,405 employees. Maintains a dedicated retired alumni website and provides financial support for seven alumni associations across Canada.

Teranet, Toronto. Land registration; 534 employees. Played host to a Continuous Improvement Competition, allowing employees to showcase their innovative spirit by solving day-to-day challenges.

Thomson Reuters Canada Ltd., Toronto. Publishers; 1,180 employees. Launched an Early Careers Network in 2015 to help support early career professionals.

Toronto International Film Festival / TIFF, Toronto. Motion picture promotion and film festival; 214 employees. Offers the WINGS bursary program to help subsidize employees' travel costs to film festivals around the world.

Toronto Transit Commission / TTC, Toronto. Public transit; 14,122 employees. Reaches out to the next generation of talent, offering paid internships, co-op placements and summer employment in a variety of fields.

Toronto, City of, Toronto. Municipal government; 22,070 employees. Offers employees subsidized access to an onsite fitness facility.

Ubisoft Toronto Inc., Toronto. Software publishers; 4,043 employees. Created the Boomerang Program to provide high-performing employees with opportunities to explore new career paths and positions within the company.

Uken Studios Inc., Toronto. Software publishers; 77 employees. Offers a number of onsite amenities, including a nap room and an employee lounge with video games, a pool table and foosball.

United Way Toronto & York Region, Toronto. Charitable organizations; 222 employees. Encourages employees to be active in the community with three paid days off to volunteer.

University of Toronto, Toronto. University; 9,574 employees. Provides workshops, discussion groups and access to a wide range of resources through the dedicated Family Care Office.

UTC Aerospace Systems Ltd., Oakville, Ont. Aircraft parts and equipment manufacturing; 1,015 employees. Offers employees who are new mothers the option to extend their leave into an unpaid leave of absence.

William Osler Health System, Brampton, Ont. Hospital; 3,172 employees. Recognizes the importance of employee feedback and ongoing communication and schedules town hall meetings on a quarterly basis.

World Vision Canada, Mississauga. Charitable organizations; 482 employees. Offers a new training program for high potential employees that features academic, experiential and cross-functional learning opportunities.

YMCA of Greater Toronto, Toronto. Individual and family services; 1,733 employees. Encourages employees to think ahead with retirement planning assistance and phased-in work options.

York Regional Police, Aurora, Ont. Police service; 2,207 employees. Maintains a dedicated Retirees Association to help retirees stay active in the community.

YWCA Toronto, Toronto. Individual and family services; 187 employees. Offers employees the opportunity to apply for unpaid and self-funded leaves of absence for up to one year in duration.

