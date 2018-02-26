53 companies win Employee Recommended Workplace Award

Fifty-three organizations across Canada are winners of the second annual 2018 Employee Recommended Workplace Award, highlighting their commitment to their employees' health and wellness.

The 53 organizations achieved the Employee Recommended Workplace status based solely on the survey scores of their employees. The survey employees completed included questions regarding their work life, personal life, mental health and physical health.

These companies will be able to use the Employee Recommended Workplace badge in their communication and job posting material to show that they are employers of choice, as chosen by their employees.

The Globe and Mail and Morneau Shepell created the Employee Recommended Workplace Award to honour companies that put the health and well-being of their employees first.

These 53 organizations will be celebrated on March 20 at an awards ceremony at The Globe and Mail Centre in Toronto. In addition, 12 of the companies will be recognized with an award for achieving the top score of their category – privately owned, publicly owned, non-profit, and governmental – based on their size of small, medium or large.

"Organizations that ensure their employees' health is a top priority see a positive return on productivity, engagement and improved business results," said Stephen Liptrap, President and CEO, Morneau Shepell. "We are pleased to see these employers being recognized by their employees for their efforts in creating a healthy workplace."

In 2017, the inaugural year of the award, there were 32 Employee Recommended Workplaces and nine category winners.

"It is very encouraging to see the growth of this program since its inception last year. The increase in participants demonstrates that many Canadian companies, like The Globe and Mail, understand the value of employee health in creating strong and innovative workforces," said Phillip Crawley, Publisher and Chief Executive Officer, The Globe and Mail. "We congratulate the organizations that have achieved this honour and look forward to celebrating together next month."

The awards ceremony is held in conjunction with The Globe and Mail's Solving Workplace Challenges HR summit, which will examine issues including mental health and building a resilient workforce, as well as workplace policies relating to the upcoming era of legalized marijuana and concerns over sexual harrassment at work. Morneau Shepell will present research based on the award survey, and attendees will hear from past winners of the Employee Recommended Workplace Award as they detail the actions they have taken to improve the health and wellness of their staff.

Companies can pre-register for the 2019 Employee Recommended Workplace Awards at www.employeerecommended.com.

The Globe's Solving Workplace Challenges summit is on March 20 in Toronto, where the Employee Recommended Workplace Awards will be handed out. Click here to find out more or to register for the event.