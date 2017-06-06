As part of the first year of the Employee Recommended Workplace Award (employeerecommended.com) The Globe and Mail and Morneau Shepell created an e-book titled Staying Afloat: How to survive and thrive in the workplace. It pulls together a number of resources published by The Globe examining stress and coping skills and ways that employees and managers can reduce their stress levels at work.

To download the e-book, click on this link here.

The book, by Bill Howatt, chief research and development officer of work force productivity with Morneau Shepell, focuses on coping skills you can learn to help manage your stress levels, as well as how employers can work to reduce workplace stressors.

This book was a free offer to employees of the companies that signed up to participate in the 2017 Employee Recommended Workplace Award, as well as Globe readers.

We have now launched the second year for the Employee Recommended Workplace Award. Companies can register now to participate in the 2018 award.

Here is the list of finalists for 2017. The grand prize winners will be announced at The Globe HR Summit: Solving Workplace Challenges in the Modern Economy on June 21.

