As part of the Employee Recommended Workplace Award (employeerecommended.com) The Globe and Mail and Morneau Shepell have created an e-book titled Little Steps to Big Change that readers and award participants can download that organizes and highlights some of the best content published over the past year by The Globe relating to the award topic of workplace wellness.

To download the e-book, click on this link.

The book, by Bill Howatt, chief research and development officer of work force productivity with Morneau Shepell, focuses on small changes both employees and employers or leaders can make to improve their life, and the life of their staff, both at work and at home. Within the book also there are a slew of links to online tools to help you through the process of making these changes.

This book is a free offer to employees of the companies that sign up to participate in the Employee Recommended Workplace Award, as well as Globe readers.

This is the second year for the Employee Recommended Workplace Award. Companies can register now to participate in the 2018 award.

Here is the list of finalists for 2017. The grand prize winners will be announced at The Globe HR Summit: Solving Workplace Challenges in the Modern Economy on June 21.

Report Typo/Error