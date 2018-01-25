 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Carillion’s Canadian branch files for creditor protection

Carillion’s Canadian branch files for creditor protection

Workers take down a sign showing the name of liquidated British construction and outsourcing group Carillion on a building site in the City of London on Jan. 23, 2017.

DANIEL SORABJI/AFP/Getty Images

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

The Canadian branch of insolvent British construction giant and state contractor Carillion PLC says it has been granted protection from creditors under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act by an Ontario court.

In a statement on its website, Carillion Canada says its decision to seek CCAA protection was forced by the liquidation of its parent company, which gave rise to "unexpected liquidity challenges" for the Canadian operations.

It says it expects its businesses, which employ 6,000 people and include maintenance contracts in hospitals and roadways, to carry on as usual.

Story continues below advertisement

It says it will use the court protection to stabilize operations and examine options to restore the business. The initial protection period is for a month but it can be extended.

The company says the protection order covers Carillion Construction Inc., Carillion Canada Inc., Carillion Canada Holdings Inc., and Carillion Canada Finance Corp.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.