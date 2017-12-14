New Cenovus chief shakes up top ranks, cuts budget, slashes work force

Cenvous Energy Inc. cut its budget and said three top executives would leave the company in the first big shakeup under new chief executive Alex Pourbaix.

Calgary-based Cenovus on Thursday said it would spend about $1.6-billion in 2018, on par with this year's expected outlay but below the $2.2-billion forecast by analysts.

The drop reflects a major pullback in the newly acquired assets in Alberta's Deep Basin exploration region, where spending is down by a third from previous expectations to the range of $175-million to $195-million.

Story continues below advertisement

Since taking the helm last month, Mr. Pourbaix has pledged to rein in costs and focus spending on high-return prospects. He replaced Brian Ferguson in the top job after investors balked at the company's $17.7-billion megadeal for oil sands and natural gas assets from ConocoPhillips Co.

Cenovus has generated more than $3.7-billion in proceeds from asset sales to help cut debt taken on to fund the deal. It is currently marketing newly acquired properties in the Deep Basin.

The company said it is cutting its work force by 15 per cent. Bob Pease is leaving his position as president of its downstream division immediately, as well as his role as director of U.S. operations Jan. 15. Keiron McFadyen, executive vice-president of upstream operations, is departing Jan. 15.

Chief financial officer Ivor Ruste is retiring as of April 30.

Cenovus shares were flat in midmorning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. It said forecast production next year would increase 4 per cent to a range of 483,000 to 510,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day.