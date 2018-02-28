Chairman, director of cannabis producer Maricann resign amid OSC trading probe

The chairman of Maricann Group Inc. and a second board director have resigned in the wake of inquiries from the Ontario Securities Commission about the timing of their trading activity in the company's stock.

Earlier this month, the OSC privately raised questions about why two directors, chairman Neil Tabatznik and Raymond Stone, sold about $8-million worth of shares just days before Maricann announced a large equity financing in late January.

Early Wednesday morning both men resigned from the board and the company named Paul Pathak as interim chairman. In a statement, Maricann also revealed that the trading activity connected to a third director, Eric Silver, who is a self-employed doctor, is also under review.

A special committee of Maricann's independent directors has been established, and this group "became aware of the trades involving persons related to Mr. Silver only recently and is only beginning its review of that situation," the company said in a statement.

Maricann also confirmed that Ben Ward, its chief executive officer, is the subject of an investigation into his activities while he was CEO of Canadian Cannabis Corp. prior to leading Maricann. The OSC informed Maricann of this on Feb. 8, after the $70-million financing had been launched, and "prior to this, the company was unaware of the matter," according to the statement.

Maricann "is unaware of any facts that could reasonably lead it to conclude that this investigation has had, or will have, any impact on the ability of Mr. Ward to properly and effectively carry out his duties as CEO or director of the company," the statement noted.

At this time the exact details of the investigation are unknown, and Maricann said the OSC informed that company that it can't currently provide any more information. Mr. Ward, the CEO, has told the company he is co-operating with the investigation, and "that he believes he has acted at all times in a manner that is compliant with applicable securities law," according to the statement.

The future of Maricann's $70-million financing looks grim. In its public statement, Maricann noted it has been "advised orally by the underwriters that they are not prepared to proceed," however, the deal has yet to be formally terminated. Eight Capital and Canaccord Genuity are the financing's co-lead underwriters.

Maricann is a small producer of medical marijuana with production facilities in the town of Langton, Ont., about two hours southwest of Toronto. Like many new companies in the cannabis business, it has been taking advantage of a burst of interest from investors in the sector to raise new money and expand in the months before Ottawa legalizes the drug for recreational use.

The company was founded in 2013 and obtained a Health Canada licence to cultivate plants in March, 2014. The company started trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange in April, 2017.

On Jan. 29, Maricann announced a sale of new shares and warrants that was to raise $70-million, and perhaps as much as $80.5-million.

On Feb. 8, the OSC wrote to Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP asking the company whether it will disclose to investors that its CEO, Ben Ward, is under investigation for his actions at a previous company that is also in the pot business. Cassels Brock is serving as the deal's lead legal adviser.

"We understand that Ben Ward is the subject of an investigation, by the staff of the OSC Enforcement Branch, into his activities while he was the CEO of Canadian Cannabis Corp.," the letter stated. From 2013 to 2016, Mr. Ward was CEO of Canadian Cannabis.

The letter asks if Maricann "would be prepared … to disclose" the investigation in the final prospectus that would go to investors who were buying the new shares.

The OSC sent another letter on Feb. 9, also to the law firm, inquiring about trades made by chairman Julian Neil Tabatznik and another director, Raymond Stone. Insider trading records show that Mr. Tabatznik sold 850,000 shares of Maricann for nearly $3.6-million on Jan. 23 and 24. Mr. Stone sold 1.04 million shares for $4.4-million on Jan. 22 and 23.

Cassels Brock, which served as lead legal adviser for the financing, Eight Capital and Canaccord Genuity did not respond to requests for comment.

Maricann's shares were set to resume trading at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to IIROC.