Fiat 500 and Dodge Journey vehicles sit on the production line after being painted at Chrysler Group LLC's assembly plant in Toluca, Mexico. (Susana Gonzalez/Bloomberg)
Fiat 500 and Dodge Journey vehicles sit on the production line after being painted at Chrysler Group LLC's assembly plant in Toluca, Mexico. (Susana Gonzalez/Bloomberg)

Greg Keenan and Steven Chase

Strengthening rules of origin for vehicles made in Mexico under a new North American free-trade agreement will not stop the flood of automotive jobs into that country, leaders of the major auto industry unions in Canada and the United States said Friday.

Jerry Dias, president of Unifor, and Dennis Williams, president of the United Auto Workers, said a new agreement needs to ensure that wages and standards of living rise for Mexican workers and that Canada and the United States win a greater share of auto-industry jobs.

Trump threatens to terminate NAFTA at Arizona rally: 'I don't think we can make a deal' (The Globe and Mail)
 

