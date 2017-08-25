Strengthening rules of origin for vehicles made in Mexico under a new North American free-trade agreement will not stop the flood of automotive jobs into that country, leaders of the major auto industry unions in Canada and the United States said Friday.

Jerry Dias, president of Unifor, and Dennis Williams, president of the United Auto Workers, said a new agreement needs to ensure that wages and standards of living rise for Mexican workers and that Canada and the United States win a greater share of auto-industry jobs.

Report Typo/Error