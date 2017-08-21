A Chinese car company says it is interested in buying Jeep from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, fuelling speculation that Sergio Marchionne, chairman of the Italian-American auto maker, is prepared to sell off the company in pieces.

Officials of Great Wall Motors Ltd., a China-based maker of sport utility vehicles, were quoted by the Associated Press as saying the company would like to pursue an acquisition of Jeep, while Reuters reported that Great Wall could make a bid for all of Fiat Chrysler.

The signal of interest comes two years after Mr. Marchionne embarked on a campaign to merge the company with another auto partner as car makers face rising costs, spending billions of dollars developing battery-powered and self-driving vehicles. His favoured potential spouse, General Motors Co., rejected his overtures, which were designed in part to spread the enormous costs of developing new technologies over a higher number of vehicles.

Fiat Chrysler said on Monday that Great Wall had not approached it about Jeep “or any other matter relating to its business.”

Jeep is one of Fiat Chrysler’s crown jewels. It is particularly strong in North America, where its products are sold in the heart of a booming market for crossover and sport utility vehicles.

The company wants annual sales of two million such vehicles by Jeep as early as next year, based on the redesign of its Compass crossover and an expansion of that vehicle’s markets, an update of the Jeep Cherokee, and a restructuring of the company’s North American manufacturing operations that is designed to crank out more Jeep vehicles and pickup trucks.

At that level of sales, Jeep would account for about 55 per cent of the company’s revenue and 75 per cent of Fiat Chrysler’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, deprecation and amortization, Adam Jonas, auto industry analyst at Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, said in a note to clients last month.

In that report, before a recent run-up in Fiat Chrysler shares caused by reports that Chinese auto makers were circling, Mr. Jonas valued Jeep at €13 a share ($19.29) or more than the value of the entire company. Fiat Chrysler shares closed up 7 per cent at $13.44 (U.S.) in trading on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Industry analyst Brian Johnson, who follows the auto maker for Barclays, said one possible option is for Fiat Chrysler to sell its components business, luxury Maserati brand and its Ram pickup truck business, then sell the remaining entity, which would include Jeep.

The remaining company would be “‘more ‘digestible’ to one of the potential Chinese suitors,” Mr. Johnson wrote in a research note last week.

Veteran auto industry analyst Joe Phillippi said on Monday that the prospect of Jeep being sold off may be designed to catch the attention of GM and kindle that company’s interest in Fiat Chrysler.

“Maybe Sergio’s playing poker to get GM off the dime,” said Mr. Phillippi, who heads Auto Trends Consulting in Short Hills, N.J.

GM would not be keen to see another auto maker pick up Fiat Chrysler’s Ram pickup truck business, he noted. The full-sized Ram pickup is Fiat Chrysler’s best-selling U.S. vehicle, while the Ram division ranks second behind Jeep in U.S. sales.

Mr. Marchionne appeared to play down the possibility of a piecemeal sell-off during a conference call last month on the company’s second-quarter financial results.

“If we start picking away all the things that appear to be interesting to people, then I think we’re going to end up with a sub-optimal business that cannot run,” Mr. Marchionne said. “We do need to worry about the stump that’s left behind.”

That stump would be a crucial part of the auto industry in Canada, because it would include two Ontario vehicle assembly plants, neither of which produces Jeeps.

Fiat Chrysler’s plant in Brampton, Ont., manufactures full-size sedans, while its operation in Windsor, Ont., builds minivans.

Report Typo/Error