Two Chinese auto makers are examining selling vehicles in Canada, with one of the companies looking at a possible 2020 launch in Canada.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor Co. Ltd. will enter the U.S. market in 2019 and “we hope we can enter the Canadian market by the same time,” but it might be 2020 when the company begins selling vehicles in Canada, said Yu Jun, general manager of state-owed Guangzhou Motor.

