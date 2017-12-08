Chinese takeover of Canada’s Aecon wins regulatory approval

The acquisition of Canadian construction company Aecon Group Inc by a Chinese firm for $1.51-billion received regulatory approval from both countries, Aecon said on Friday.

China's CCCC International Holding Ltd received the green light from the country's National Development and Reform Commission, while Canada's competition watchdog also gave its approval.

Aecon said proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis recommended that its shareholders vote for the acquisition.

The approval follows a close review by Canadian regulators. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said in October his country would review possible security issues relating to the deal.

Shares of Aecon rose 1.1 per cent to $20.00 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday morning.