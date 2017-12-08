Chinese takeover of Canada’s Aecon wins regulatory approval

The acquisition of Canadian construction company Aecon Group Inc by a Chinese firm for $1.51-billion received regulatory approval from both countries, Aecon said on Friday.
China's CCCC International Holding Ltd received the green light from the country's National Development and Reform Commission, while Canada's competition watchdog also gave its approval.
Aecon said proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis recommended that its shareholders vote for the acquisition.
The approval follows a close review by Canadian regulators. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said in October his country would review possible security issues relating to the deal.
Shares of Aecon rose 1.1 per cent to $20.00 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday morning.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨