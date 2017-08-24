Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce topped expectations with higher third-quarter profit and hiked its dividend by more than 2 per cent.

Adjusting to exclude certain items, including a one-time gain of $383-million on the sale of a minority stake in American Century Investments last year, CIBC earned $2.77 a share. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected earnings per share of $2.65.

On a reported basis, CIBC earned $1.1-billion, or $2.60 a share, for the quarter that ended July 31. That was down from $1.44-billion, or $3.61 per share a year ago, when the gains from last year’s sale were recorded.

Revenue of $4.1-billion was flat compared with the same quarter a year ago.

During the third quarter, CIBC completed a milestone transaction, acquiring Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc. – commonly called The PrivateBank – for $4.9-billion (U.S.) after a year-long courtship.

“Our strong results this quarter reflect solid contributions from our strategic business units, as well as our acquisition of The PrivateBank, which closed in June,” chief executive officer Victor Dodig said in a news release. “This acquisition expands CIBC’s geographical reach delivering enhanced growth opportunities and is a pivotal milestone as we create a strong cross-border platform, and continue to build a client-first culture that strengthens and deepens our relationships with clients.”

Toronto-based CIBC, the country’s fifth-largest bank by assets, is the second lender to post stronger-than-expected profit and raise its dividend this earnings season, after Royal Bank of Canada kicked off the latest earnings season with solid across-the-board results on Wednesday.

CIBC hiked its quarterly dividend by three cents to $1.30 per share.

Profit from CIBC’s core Canadian retail and business banking operations rose 8 per cent in the latest quarter to $719-million. But capital markets earnings fell by 10 per cent to $252-million.

In the Canadian wealth management arm, profit fell 73 per cent due to last year’s gain on sale. Adjusting to exclude certain items, CIBC said it earned $136-million, up 10 per cent from a year ago.

And with the acquisition of PrivateBancorp, which closed in late June, profit from the U.S. wealth management unit rose 74 per cent to $40-million (Canadian). In July, CIBC consolidated its new U.S. footprint by acquiring Geneva Advisors, a private wealth management firm also based in Chicago, for up to $200-million.

CIBC’s common equity tier 1 ratio, which is a key measure of a bank’s health, settled at 10.4 per cent after its acquisitions.

Provisions for credit losses, or money the bank sets aside to cover soured loans, rose 3 per cent to $209-million, excluding a one-off item from a year ago. The bank attributed the increase to higher losses in its U.S. real estate finance portfolio.

Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal and National Bank of Canada all report third-quarter results next week.

