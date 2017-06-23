There were moments in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s year-long courtship of U.S. lender PrivateBancorp when chief executive officer Victor Dodig felt like the world was against him.

Two days before CIBC unveiled its landmark deal to buy the Chicago-based bank on June 29 of last year, for about $3.8-billion (U.S.) at the time, financial markets were roiled by a surprise Brexit vote in the United Kingdom. And that was just the start of the upheaval.

Report Typo/Error