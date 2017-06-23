Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
CIBC CEO Victor Dodig addresses shareholders at the bank's annual meeting in Calgary in this file photo. (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CIBC CEO Victor Dodig addresses shareholders at the bank's annual meeting in Calgary in this file photo. (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

CIBC closes PrivateBancorp deal, forging ahead in uncertain U.S. market Add to ...

Subscribers Only

James Bradshaw - BANKING REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

There were moments in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s year-long courtship of U.S. lender PrivateBancorp when chief executive officer Victor Dodig felt like the world was against him.

Two days before CIBC unveiled its landmark deal to buy the Chicago-based bank on June 29 of last year, for about $3.8-billion (U.S.) at the time, financial markets were roiled by a surprise Brexit vote in the United Kingdom. And that was just the start of the upheaval.

Report Typo/Error

Follow James Bradshaw on Twitter: @jembradshaw

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular