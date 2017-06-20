Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is shaking up its executive ranks, promoting from within to put fresh blood in charge of its retail, commercial and wealth management businesses.

As more than 40 executives move to new roles, two influential figures are departing. Head of retail and business banking David Williamson, a holdover from the bank’s previous regime who had held the same job since 2011, will serve in a transitional role until he leaves next year. Wealth management head Steve Geist is also on his way out at the end of 2017.

Report Typo/Error