CIBC had $1.05-billion of net income in its second quarter, up 11 per cent from a year ago when it reported $941-million of net income.
The earnings amounted to $2.59 per share, compared with $2.35 during the second quarter of 2016.
The Toronto-based bank had $3.70-billion of revenue during the quarter, compared with $3.63-billion a year ago.
