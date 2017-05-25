Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The large CIBC sign outside the bank's office building at the south east corner of King St. West and Bay St. in Toronto’s financial district. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

CIBC had $1.05-billion of net income in its second quarter, up 11 per cent from a year ago when it reported $941-million of net income.

The earnings amounted to $2.59 per share, compared with $2.35 during the second quarter of 2016.

The Toronto-based bank had $3.70-billion of revenue during the quarter, compared with $3.63-billion a year ago.

