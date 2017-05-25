CIBC had $1.05-billion of net income in its second quarter, up 11 per cent from a year ago when it reported $941-million of net income.

The earnings amounted to $2.59 per share, compared with $2.35 during the second quarter of 2016.

The Toronto-based bank had $3.70-billion of revenue during the quarter, compared with $3.63-billion a year ago.

