Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is severing a nearly 20-year relationship with President’s Choice Bank and launching a new branchless banking brand called Simplii Financial.

Canada’s fifth largest bank by assets will move roughly two million accounts from President’s Choice Financial, a low-cost banking subsidiary run jointly with grocery giant Loblaw Cos. Ltd., over to Simplii on Nov. 1.

In the process, it will “wind down” the President’s Choice consumer banking brand, taking sole ownership of a cohort of customers who want basic, no-fee financial services. For the time being, those clients won’t notice much change. But in the longer term, the move to launch Simplii gives CIBC another tool to manage a continuing shift to digital banking as well as a new brand to compete with online rivals such as Tangerine Bank and EQ Bank.

“In the fullness of time, we’ll look to grow this business,” said Mike Boluch, CIBC’s executive vice-president of direct banking, innovation and payments, in an interview. “Our immediate priority is a smooth and successful and straightforward transition.”

Between the start of November and the end of March, 2018, CIBC will phase out in-store kiosks and ATMs located at Loblaws and other grocery stores. Instead, customers can use online and telephone banking as well as CIBC’s network of bank machines. There is no change to PC Financial MasterCards, which will still be controlled by President’s Choice Bank.

The divorce also comes at a cost: CIBC expects to absorb about $100-million in pretax charges and fees related to the switch to Simplii, according to a news release CIBC provided in advance to some media outlets. The charge will be recorded in the bank’s fiscal fourth quarter, which ends Oct. 31.

Mr. Boluch acknowledged CIBC has “been thinking about this for some time,” after a 19-year partnership with the President’s Choice brand. He said the split was “mutually agreed,” but offered few details about what led the two companies to part ways. “20 years hence, things change,” he said. “And we think the time is right – we both thought the time was right – to go forward in different ways.”

Banking preferences are evolving rapidly with the arrival of new digital tools. About nine out of 10 Canadian banking customers use digital channels and more than 30 per cent now bank only online, according to research from management consulting firm Oliver Wyman.

CIBC has also partnered with promising financial technology startups Borrowell and Thinking Capital to provide online personal and small business loans. And it has opened a lab space for digital experimentation inside the MaRS Discovery District in Toronto.

Yet even as banking habits change, the online-focused, no-fee players that once promised to be a major disruptive force in the industry appear to have settled into a flanker role. Tangerine, once a worrisome upstart taking on the big banks, was bought by Bank of Nova Scotia for $3.1-billion in 2012. More recently, in January of 2016, a subsidiary of Equitable Group Inc. launched EQ Bank as a digital-only alternative. But with only $1.3-billion in deposits in its “Savings Plus” accounts, it remains a smaller player for now.

While there is risk that CIBC could see some of its existing customer base leak over to lower-cost options like Simplii, its relatively smaller stature within Canada’s Big Six banks may give it more leeway to push the envelope. CIBC has $413-billion in total deposits, as of Apr. 30, ranking fifth in the group – a figure that is slightly more than half of the $807-billion held by the largest, Toronto-Dominion Bank.

“We see that there is a segment of clients, and a significant one, who really value this business model, who value no-fee daily banking and great rates,” Mr. Boluch said. “We have a lot of experience operating in this fashion.”

And even with Simplii’s arrival, CIBC branches aren’t going away any time soon. The bank revamped 30 locations in the first half of 2017, shifting the focus from processing transactions to providing advice while shrinking its expensive real estate footprint. Customers who are increasingly choosing to do daily banking online are driving the change, but it is also an attempt to cut costs out of the branch network.

Early this year, at an industry conference, chief executive officer Victor Dodig cautioned that “transformation happens over time,” and the bank won’t rush an older cohort of clients who supply a large share of its deposits to switch to digital channels. To do so would only lead to “more dissatisfied clients,” he said.

Mr. Dodig expects CIBC will still have upward of 1,000 branches by 2019, compared with more than 1,100 today.

