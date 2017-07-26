Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

People talk before the Cineplex Entertainment company's annual general meeting in Toronto on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Cineplex has signed an exclusive partnership deal to open Topgolf entertainment complexes across the country over the next several years.

Topgolf combines a driving range with other games and entertainment options including point-scoring golf games that feature microchipped balls.

Locations are typically three-level venues that offer food and drinks, big screen TVs and music in climate-controlled hitting bays.

For subscribers: Why Cineplex is betting big on eSports

There are 33 Topgolf venues operating in the United States and United Kingdom.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The agreement is the latest example of Cineplex’s efforts to diversify beyond movies.

In recent years, the theatre chain has hosted video game tournaments and live entertainment in addition to expanding its concession offerings, all in a bid to attract more business.

