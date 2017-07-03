Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Toronto Mayor John Tory plays air hockey with Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob at the opening of the new Rec Room entertainment centre in Toronto. (Globe and Mail Update)
Toronto Mayor John Tory plays air hockey with Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob at the opening of the new Rec Room entertainment centre in Toronto.

Andrew Willis

Cineplex Inc. threw a bash to open the Rec Room entertainment emporium in Toronto last Monday that featured 1,200 guests, a virtual-reality game starring Ghostbusters’ Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and an air hockey match that pitted CEO Ellis Jacob against Mayor John Tory.

The party was a hit and Rec Room facilities the size of suburban supermarkets are showing every sign of being Cineplex’s next blockbuster, expected to generate 20 per cent annual returns on the company’s $150-million investment over the next five years.

