Cineplex Inc. threw a bash to open the Rec Room entertainment emporium in Toronto last Monday that featured 1,200 guests, a virtual-reality game starring Ghostbusters’ Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and an air hockey match that pitted CEO Ellis Jacob against Mayor John Tory.

The party was a hit and Rec Room facilities the size of suburban supermarkets are showing every sign of being Cineplex’s next blockbuster, expected to generate 20 per cent annual returns on the company’s $150-million investment over the next five years.

Report Typo/Error