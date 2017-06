Joe Mimran, an iconic name in fashion and the creative force behind Joe Fresh and Club Monaco, has now turned his attention to pricey used handbags.

Mr. Mimran, until recently a dragon on CBC’s business reality show Dragons’ Den, is chairman and co-chief executive of a company that is backing vintage luxury fashion retailer LXR and Co. On Friday, it is planning on taking the chain public through an $82.5-million reverse takeover.

Report Typo/Error