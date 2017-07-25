Canadian National Railway Co. posted a 20-per-cent rise in profit on Tuesday, as most freight categories grew by double digits.

Revenue rose by 17 per cent to $3.3-billion, profit climbed to $1-billion and adjusted per-share earnings rose to $1.34, CN reported after markets closed on Tuesday.

Analysts expected adjusted profit of $1.32 a share and revenue of $3.27-billion for the three months ending June 30.

The company’s operating ratio, a closely watch measure of costs versus revenue, was 55.1 per cent. Carloads rose by 14 per cent.

“The North American economic outlook continues to be positive, and we remain committed to delivering on our 2017 financial outlook,” said Luc Jobin, CN’s chief executive officer, in a statement accompanying the earnings release. “However, volume comparisons in the second half of the year will be more challenging, and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar will constitute a headwind.”

CN is Canada’s largest railway, with 22,000 employees and a 32,000-kilometre network reaching three coasts in Canada and the United States.

CN’s share price has risen by about 12 per cent this year, outperforming the flat S&P/TSX composite index and rival CP’s 6-per-cent increase.

In April, CN raised its profit forecast for 2017 based on the expected strength in western Canadian grain. CN hiked its forecast profit growth to a range of eight to 11 per cent, or a range of an adjusted $4.95 to $5.10 per share, from five per cent. The better outlook came after the company reported a 14-per cent increase in grain shipments for the first three months of the year.

CN on Tuesday said it is sticking with that forecast, noting the loonie’s fluctuation affects U.S.-denominated revenue and expenses.

Second-quarter grain and fertilizer revenue rose by 23 per cent.

Last year’s western Canadian crop was larger than the five-year average, and railways and traders are still shipping the crop, after wet autumn weather delayed the harvest by a few weeks.

For all railways, “grain carloads have delivered a robust performance year-to-date, with average weekly carloads trending at their highest levels since 2011. On a year-over-year basis, this was the second best outcome in 10 years, providing strong tailwinds to overall railroad volumes,” said Fadi Chamoun, a Bank of Montreal transportation stock analyst, said in a research note. “Strong 2016/2017 crops on both sides of the border as well as healthy level of grain in storage have been the main drivers of growth in carloads.”

But amid dry weather in some regions, the United States Department of Agriculture predicted production of the major crops, wheat, corn and soybeans, will be down by 7 per cent this season, Mr. Chamoun noted, and this could mean growth will slow for all rail companies.

Much of North and South Dakota and Montana are in a severe or extreme drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor, a government-university partnership. Recent rains have helped “green-up” the fields but not enough to save the “ravaged crops,” the monitor said on July 20.

“Reports from the field include many reports of extensive drop damage, livestock water holes drying up, and cattle losing weight due to poor or non-existent grazing land,” the group said on its website.

CN’s Calgary-based rival, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., last week reported record second-quarter profit but declined to raise the financial guidance from “high single digits” for the full year. Company executives cited uncertainty over the effect of dry, hot weather on the size of the grain crop, the direction of the Canadian dollar and crude volumes.

John Brooks, CP’s chief marketing officer, on a conference call with analysts last week, said the railway will be less affected by the smaller expected crop than others, but there is much uncertainty heading into harvest.

“We’re going to feel the effects of it in North Dakota. And I think there is, on top of that, a fair amount of uncertainty starting to build in Southern Alberta and Southern Saskatchewan. And I think it’s going to be somewhat hit-and-miss across that territory,” Mr. Brooks said.

Harry Brook, a crop specialist with Alberta Agriculture and Forestry, said the east-central area of the province are in a hot and dry spell that could reduce crop yields. Other regions, including the north-east and north-west areas, are having good growing seasons with plenty of sun and moisture, Mr. Brook said by phone from Stettler, Alta.

He said it’s too soon to predict the size of Alberta’s crop, but said it will likely be average “at best.”

“It started out really wet but it’s started to dry out. We’re seeing signs that some plants are under moisture stress, but we’re nowhere near as bad off as North and South Dakota are,” he said, adding, “We’re not going to get a boomer crop.”

He cautioned against using the word “drought.”

“I hate that word because it’s too emotionally charged. This is not a drought. A drought is 2002,” Mr. Brook said, referring to the two-year Canada-wide drought that reduced agricultural production by $3.6-billion and cost more than 41,000 jobs. “That was a drought. A drought is devastating. This is just a dry patch.”

Some areas of Alberta are traditionally semi-arid, but after rainy past few years growers became accustomed to moisture. The lack of rain could represent a to normal, Mr. Brook said. “We’re talking weather here and it can turn on a dime. The thing about moisture is it’s not how much but when you get it. Timing is everything.”

