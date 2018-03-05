CN Rail chief executive Luc Jobin steps down

Luc Jobin is stepping down as Canadian National Railway chief executive officer amid a rail-freight backlog that has angered some major customers, the company said on Monday.

Mr. Jobin became CEO in July, 2016, and has been with CN since 2009. Before becoming CEO at CN, Mr. Jobin was the company's chief financial officer. He will be replaced by marketing chief Jean-Jacques Ruest until a permanent CEO is named, Montreal-based CN said.

"The Board believes the company needs a leader who will energize the team, realize CN's corporate vision and take the company forward with the speed and determination CN is known for," said Robert Pace, chairman of CN's board. "Mr. Ruest is well known to customers and investors, and is well positioned to focus the company and its very experienced and proven team of railroaders to rapidly address operational challenges during the transition."

Mr. Ruest has been at CN for 22 years.

"CN must accelerate execution of the innovation strategy articulated at our investor day last June," Mr. Pace said in a statement. "The board is confident this remains the right course to restore and retain industry-leading metrics and best in class customer service."

The railway has faced a surge in freight volumes amid a harsher-than-usual winter. The major grain companies, western Canadian farmers and a big U.S. oilfield services company have complained recently the company is not living up to its commitments and harming their businesses. In response, CN has pointed to hundreds of new crews and locomotives, and said cold and snow have slowed its network. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., by comparison, has a network that is performing better, according to rail traffic tracked by a coalition of grain sellers.

According to western grain industry group Ag Transport Coalition, CN's shipping performance has deteriorated in recent weeks. CN supplied 17 per cent of hopper cars ordered in the most recent week reported by the group, whose members include grain companies and farmers. CP fulfilled half of the orders placed for the rail cars that move the crops to port from prairie elevator, the Calgary-based railway's worst week of the season.

"The board believes that in an increasingly competitive marketplace, CN must respond with speed and innovation to retain its leadership position," CN said. "The board also recognizes the immediate operational and customer service challenges the company has been facing since fall 2017 – led by high demand and insufficient network resiliency, coupled with severe winter weather conditions."

CN's profit rose less than expected in the fourth quarter as the company's expenses climbed amid spending to add crews, locomotives to meet new demand. The surge in freight followed a handful of new contracts the company took away from CP.

Recently, company executives have asked for patience, saying adding new tracks and integrating new engines and employees will take time.

Mr. Jobin's departure signals the company is concerned about the pace of improvements, said Walter Spracklin, a stock analyst at Royal Bank of Canada.

"We attribute the surprise announcement to the service and network challenges that arose as a result of the company's rapid volume growth in 2017, the costs and challenges associated with correcting the issue, and the continuing fall-out that we have seen on the customer service side – evidenced by the volume declines exhibited in the carload data year to date," Mr. Spracklin said in a note to clients.

He said CN's 2018 guidance of increasing per-share profit by as much as 8 per cent is "off the table."

"The key now for the company will be the choice of next CEO," he said.