Canadian National Railway Ltd. has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Teamsters union representing 3,000 freight train conductors, ahead of a Tuesday morning strike deadline.

“An agreement in principle has been reached,” said Doug Finnson, president of Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, in a phone interview. “We’re working on the final language at this point.”

The deal, which must be ratified by union members after being finalized, means the Montreal-based railway will not face a strike that could have slowed rail traffic, clogged ports and damaged the Canadian economy.

A company source confirmed the agreement has been reached.

A CN spokesman was not immediately available.

To reach the deal, both sides talked through the night and all day on Monday in a Montreal hotel.

Teamsters negotiators can now turn their attention to negotiations with Canada’s other major freight railway, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.

The union’s collective agreement with CP for conductors and engineers expires at the end of 2017. Those talks are expected to be a test of new CP chief executive officer Keith Creel’s stated objective to improve labour relations at the Calgary-based freight carrier.

The Teamsters recently reached a tentative, five-year agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. covering 2,000 track maintenance workers.

Since 2012, CP has had two strikes by Teamster-represented train crews.

Bob Ballantyne of the Freight Management Association of Canada said a railway strike would damage the entire Canadian economy, leading to clogged ports at key trading hubs, factory shutdowns and layoffs.

Much of the manufacturing sector depends on just-in-time railway deliveries and shipments of components and finished products, meaning any disruption has significant spillover effects, he said.

“Things are moving well in the Canadian economy,” Mr. Ballantyne said by phone. “This kind of thing could really put a damper on it.”

