Cogeco Communications Inc. is continuing its U.S. acquisition strategy with a $1.8-billion ($1.4-billion U.S.) deal to acquire a cable operator serving more than 200,000 Internet, television and home phone customers in five states.

The Montreal-based company announced the transaction Monday, saying its existing U.S. subsidiary Atlantic Broadband will acquire cable systems operating under the brand name MetroCast from Harron Communications Inc.

Cogeco began its U.S. play in 2012 with the $1.36-billion (U.S.) purchase of Quincy, Mass.-headquartered Atlantic Broadband and since then has consistently said it would look for other “tuck-in” acquisition opportunities south of the border.

Two years ago, Cogeco picked up MetroCast Connecticut for $200-million using debt to finance the deal and now it plans to acquire MetroCast operations in New Hampshire, Maine, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia.

This time, Cogeco is partnering with the pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, which is putting up $315-million of the purchase price in exchange for a 21-per-cent equity interest in Atlantic Broadband’s holding company.

Cogeco says it will use debt issued by Atlantic Broadband to fund the rest of the purchase price and also says it expects to realize tax benefits of $310-million as part of the transaction. The deal requires regulatory approvals and Cogeco says it expects it to close in January, 2018.

