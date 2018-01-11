Cogeco urges government to get serious about wireless competition

Cogeco Communications Inc.'s Louis Audet would very much like to offer his cable customers wireless service, but says that will not be possible unless the federal government and regulators are serious about competition.

The chief executive officer of the Montreal-based cable company says he is closely watching a review of a Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) ruling on operators that rely on WiFi as the primary means of connecting customers but roam on the networks of big players when WiFi is unavailable.

To date, Cogeco – which sells cable and internet services in suburban and smaller cities in Ontario and Quebec – has not invested in building a wireless network. Instead, in recent years, it has advocated for regulatory rules that would allow it to resell wireless service provided by one of Canada's established carriers at a reasonable price.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Audet said in an interview on Thursday that the government has failed to create a market for these mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) in Canada because the national carriers, Rogers Communications Inc., BCE Inc. and Telus Corp., are unwilling to negotiate access to their networks at "commercially reasonable" rates.

"The established players have no interest in seeing MVNOs and greater competition," he said. "So, if the government becomes serious about enabling competition, it will grant WiFi-based operators the status of facilities-based competitors, which can then roam on other people's networks."

Last June, Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains ordered the CRTC to reconsider a ruling that shut down a business model used by Toronto startup Sugar Mobile, which offered cheap wireless service using WiFi and turned to a roaming agreement its sister company Ice Wireless has with Rogers for service when WiFi was not available (Ice operates a small network of its own in the territories.)

The CRTC said this was "permanent roaming" and did not comply with rules meant to encourage "facilities-based" investment, which refers to buying airwaves and building networks. The commission has until March 31 to review the ruling, and Mr. Bains told the regulator to consider a "WiFi-first MVNO" model.

Mr. Audet said Cogeco would also consider buying its own spectrum – the radio waves used to build cellular networks – if the licences in an upcoming auction were tailored to smaller geographic areas. The federal government is in the midst of finalizing rules for a public auction of airwaves in the 600-megahertz frequency.

"The investment required would be lower because we'd just be trying to cover our existing cable franchise. We think there's a way to make that work," he said. "But the Canadian setup currently does not allow that."

The Cogeco CEO also addressed speculation that Rogers could sell its stake in his company. Rogers owns Cogeco shares worth about $1.5-billion, and CEO Joe Natale has been under pressure from some investors to divest assets that are not core to the company's cable, wireless and media businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"I think it's perfectly logical that they [Rogers] wish to get rid of it, because it's dormant capital. It's capital that earns them a few per cent through the dividend, so it's really not an efficient use of capital for them," Mr. Audet said. "Beyond that, I have no comment in the sense that that's their decision, it's not ours. And they haven't contacted us or asked us for anything."

Cogeco posted its first-quarter earnings on Wednesday evening, reporting financial results in line with analysts' estimates, but subscriber numbers that were weaker than expected. It also announced a 10.5-per-cent hike in its quarterly dividend to 47.5 cents a share.

It reported a profit of $76.5-million, or $1.55 a share, beating forecasts. Revenue was up 0.8 per cent to $553.6-million largely on the strength of the company's Canadian residential business, which benefited from price increases. Cogeco's enterprise services division as well as its U.S. cable business slightly missed expectations.