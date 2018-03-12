Competition Bureau calls on Postmedia, Torstar offices in review of paper-swap deal

Officials from the federal Competition Bureau, accompanied by Toronto police, visited the executive offices of Postmedia Network Canada Corp. and Torstar Corp. on Monday morning in connection to the Bureau's review of the companies' deal to swap dozens of newspapers.

Immediately after the deal was announced in November, the bureau confirmed that it would review the transaction. Such reviews are done to determine whether such deals "will likely result in a substantial lessening or prevention of competition in any market in Canada," spokesperson Jayme Albert wrote at the time. On Monday, another spokesperson, Véronique Aupry, confirmed in an email that the review is ongoing, but would not comment further because "the bureau is obligated by law to conduct its work confidentially."

Torstar spokesperson Bob Hepburn confirmed in an e-mail that officials from the bureau visited its corporate offices "seeking more information about the transaction with Postmedia ... and we are cooperating completely with them."

"In addition, as previously communicated to the bureau, Torstar will this week be voluntarily providing the bureau with additional company documents relating to the transaction," Mr. Hepburn added.

Postmedia confirmed in a statement that the bureau had executed a search warrant connected to the deal.

" Postmedia is strongly of the view that there has been no contravention of the Competition Act with respect to this matter and Postmedia is co-operating with the Competition Bureau in connection with their investigation," the statement said.

At the Postmedia offices on Monday morning, two Toronto police officers from the financial crimes unit said they were on site to accompany the Competition Bureau, who were conducting an investigation. People wearing jackets labelled "Competition Bureau" as well as Toronto police could be seen inside the 12th floor executive offices of Postmedia. An RCMP officer was seen taking the elevator up to the 12th floor earlier in the morning.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail in January, Torstar chairman John Honderich referred to the exchange of 41 newspapers as a "consolidation deal" meant to "lengthen the runway" in coping with market pressures that the company faced.

"That has meant some of the voices that have been around are no longer there," Mr. Honderich said. "...In Ontario there were often competing media outlets and so now you have one, but there are areas such as Moose Jaw and others, where there's nothing. ... I'd like to see a world where there are as many voices in as many places as possible. That's just not viable."

The closings led to a loss of 291 full-time and part-time jobs, mostly in Ontario.

Like all media companies, Torstar and Postmedia have been attempting to keep pace with changing media consumption habits, as advertisers have followed audiences from the printed page to digital platforms.

The two companies had discussed the possibility of a deal for around two years, but executives indicated that the talks gained renewed urgency after Ottawa had rejected suggestions that it should provide financial support to the news industry. In September, Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly presented her vision for Canadian cultural policy and said the government would not "bail out" media companies. Ms. Joly shot back at the time, saying that blaming the government for the newspaper closures was a "cynical" move. More recently, the federal budget pledged $10-million a year over five years to support local media. The funding was significantly smaller than some in the industry had requested.

The newspaper closures meant that Postmedia and Torstar would face less competition in some Ontario markets that are strategically important for each company: for Torstar, those are the Kawarthas and the Niagara region, and for Postmedia, those include Ottawa, London and the region encompassing Kingston and Belleville. Torstar also closed the free commuter papers 24 Hours in Toronto and Vancouver, where they formerly competed with its free Metro papers.

"Closing papers doesn't make anyone happy. Loss of jobs, loss of brands – but all these products are losing money," Mr. Godfrey said in an interview at the time of the deal, in November. "We have no choice but to concentrate our focus. … We feel that this is a necessity. We're talking about the survival of these [remaining] papers, and the survival of the industry."

The companies did not notify the Competition Bureau of the transaction before it was announced, because it did not meet the transaction-size notification threshold. That notification requirement is triggered when the target of a merger has assets or revenues from sales in Canada exceeding $88-million. However, transactions of all sizes are subject to review by the Commissioner of Competition.

"The Torstar transaction with Postmedia involved publications that represented a very small proportion of the total media advertising dollars spent in 2016," Torstar's Mr. Hepburn said in an email on Monday.

Under the Competition Act, the Bureau has one year after a transaction to bring an application to the Competition Tribunal to challenge it and "to remedy competition concerns." Measures can include dissolving a merger or altering it so that some assets or shares of assets are required to be sold off to a competitor.