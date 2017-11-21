Competition Bureau ends Loblaw investigation, no further action required

The Competition Bureau has completed an investigation into Loblaw and says it has concluded that no further action is warranted under the civil provisions of the Competition Act.
It investigated allegations that Loblaw had influenced its suppliers' dealings with other customers by seeking compensation when other retailers sold their products at lower prices.
The agency says it concluded there wasn't sufficient evidence to support allegations that Loblaw abused its dominant position in dealing with its suppliers.
However, the bureau adds that it could revisit its decision if further information comes to its attention.
The discontinued investigation is separate from an ongoing criminal investigation into allegations of anti-competitive conduct in the grocery industry.
