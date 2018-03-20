Controls on sales practices at Canadian banks ‘insufficient’: watchdog

A consumer watchdog probing bank sales practices found "insufficient" controls to prevent mis-selling to clients, but did not discover evidence of widespread misconduct.

A long-awaited report from the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC) identified a "sharp focus on sales" at Canada's largest banks that increases the risk that staff will mis-sell products without being clear about fees and conditions or ignore the customer's best interests.

The report lays out a litany of perceived weaknesses and gaps in the systems banks use to guard against mis-selling or other unethical behaviour. But it doesn't single out any particular bank for criticism, nor does it address individual allegations of misconduct. Rather, the FCAC is investigating apparent breaches of conduct separately and says it "will take enforcement action where appropriate."

While the FCAC's findings support claims by bank executives that there has not been widespread unethical behaviour inside their institutions, the report is critical of the intense sales cultures that help banks grow profits. The review found that pressure to sell products, gain financial incentives and be considered for promotion often outweighs messages from the banks' leaders about putting the customer first and selling the right way – the so-called "tone from the top."

"Banks are in the business of making money. We know that," said Lucie Tedesco, the FCAC's commissioner, in a statement. "But the way they sell financial products and manage employee performance, combined with how they set up their governance frameworks can lead to sales cultures that are not always aligned with consumers' interests."

Concerns about aggressive sales practices took centre stage in 2016 after a major U.S. bank, Wells Fargo & Co., was found to have opened more than three million fraudulent accounts in pursuit of sales targets. The bank was fined US$185-million and fired thousands of employees, but still faces an expanding probe by the U.S. Justice Department.

Scrutiny in Canada intensified last spring after media reports quoted unnamed current and former staff claiming they felt such pressure to meet sales targets that they sometimes bent or broke the rules. In response, multiple banks launched internal audits and their executives stressed that misconduct was not widespread among employees.

Over nine months last year, the FCAC examined Canada's six biggest banks: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank. In the process, the agency reviewed 4,500 complaints and more than 100,000 pages of bank documents. The FCAC also interviewed more than 600 bank staff, from the most senior ranks of management and boards to branch employees.

Some early allegations focused on Toronto-Dominion Bank, which suffered a drop in its share price last March in response to media reports about its sales culture. In a December interview, TD chief executive officer Bharat Masrani said "it was a shock when we heard what was going on, or purported to be going on within TD. The bank found "no widespread unethical behaviour going on" among its 85,000 staff, but he acknowledged "there are opportunities to enhance some of our training and understanding."

In the course of millions of daily transactions, "banks and their employees generally strive to comply with market conduct obligations," the FCAC said. And its report notes that banks are bolstering the ways they manage sales practices risks. But the agency found a long list of opportunities to improve. "The controls banks have put in place to monitor, identify and mitigate these risks are insufficient," the report concludes.

As banking has evolved and customers do more day-to-day banking digitally, branches are increasingly tailored to give advice and sell products, and banks are becoming more sophisticated at using data to target offers to customers. Retail banking "is predominantly focused on selling products and services," the FCAC concludes. And even as banks have put more emphasis on customer satisfaction and loyalty, "the importance employees place on reaching sales targets and qualifying for incentives may lead them to prioritize sales over consumers' interests."

Performance management programs that can include incentives, scorecards and coaching for employees who miss targets can be part of the problem. At least some compensation for most bank employees is variable, and branch managers told the FCAC "they were unlikely to consider promoting staff who did not achieve satisfactory sales results."

Some employees who spoke to FCAC recounted working for "ambitious middle managers" who were rewarded for cultivating aggressive cultures that value sales volumes more than customer satisfaction. In interviews, some said they felt pressured to sell or witnessed mis-selling when working at other branches or banks, the FCAC says.

Certain jobs and products are also more prone to mis-selling. For instance, mobile mortgage specialists work entirely on commission and are under less supervision when visiting clients. The FCAC fears that some feel compelled to recommend larger mortgages or encourage customers to borrow immediately, rather than saving for a larger down payment.

The report also singles out cross-selling of products, pitches for creditor insurance and the use of third-party sellers as areas that are especially susceptible to sales using misleading information, or without obtaining proper consent.

Up to 95 per cent of customer complaints are dealt with at the first point of contact, but those issues are often not logged into central databases, the FCAC says. And though banks monitor interactions with customers, in call centres where staff take 1,400 calls each month, an average of about four calls per employee will be reviewed for quality assurance.

From a governance standpoint, the FCAC notes that boards don't have specific committees focused on sales practices, and concludes that compliance reports to directors "lack adequate detail on sales practices risk," rarely analyzing the root causes.

"Banks have undergone rapid growth, but their investment in control functions does not appear to have always kept pace," the report says.

Included in the findings are a series of recommendations to banks:

prioritizing consumer protection, fairness, and offering suitable products

establishing a formal governance framework to define responsibility for sales practices, including monitoring and reporting misconduct

improving oversight and reporting of consumer complaints

aligning incentives – financial and otherwise – to motivate employees to work in clients’ interests

tightening controls in areas where there’s a higher risk of mis-selling and misconduct

and adding resources to compliance, risk management and audit departments

The FCAC plans to intensify its own efforts by putting in place "a modernized supervision framework" and boosting the resources it puts toward supervision and enforcement.

A separate review of U.S. banks recently conducted by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) "did not identify systemic issues with bank employees opening accounts without the customer's consent," according to a spokesperson. Several Canadian banks have extensive U.S. operations.

Canada's banking regulator, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) is also conducting its own concurrent review, focusing on risks to banks' reputations and financial health.