Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A man passes by a Couche-Tard convenience store in Montreal, in this file photo. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
A man passes by a Couche-Tard convenience store in Montreal, in this file photo. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Couche-Tard buying U.S. convenience store Holiday; deal includes over 500 locations Add to ...

LAVAL, Que. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says it has signed an agreement to buy Upper Midwest U.S. convenience store player Holiday.

The transaction will see Quebec-headquartered Couche-Tard acquire 374 stores operated by Holiday and 148 franchisees.

Minnesota-based Holiday has stores in 10 states, including six new to Couche-Tard.

Couche-Tard CEO Brian Hannasch says the deal will give the convenience-store operator a particularly strong position in the Greater Twin Cities metropolitan area, with a population of 3.5 million.

The company says details of the purchase price for the transaction could not be disclosed at this time.

Couche-Tard’s Canadian banners include Mac’s, but it’s switching to Circle K as its global brand everywhere but Quebec, where Couche-Tard will remain the company’s main banner.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular