Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is reporting a $277.6-million (U.S.) net profit for its fourth quarter, as total revenue soared 30.1 per cent over the same time last year.

The owner of a multinational group of convenience stores that includes the Circle K, Couche-Tard and Mac’s brands, says total revenue for the 13-week quarter was $9.6-billion (U.S.) – up from $7.4-billion (U.S.) a year earlier.

Its net profit, reported in U.S. currency, was equal to 49 cents per share – up 36.1 per cent from last year’s fourth quarter, which had only 12 weeks.

After excluding the impact of foreign exchange and various expense items, the Quebec-based company earned 52 cents per share – up 36.8 per cent from last year.

Analysts had estimated $9.4-billion of revenue and 46 cents per share of adjusted earnings, according to data from Thomson Reuters.

