Couche-Tard’s shares fall as rising oil prices hit fuel margins

Lower profit on fuel for U.S. customers hurt Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. in its latest quarter as the Canadian convenience store giant missed earnings estimates by a wide margin.

The shares fell as much as 8.5 per cent from their previous close in trading in Toronto Tuesday morning, to $58.29. That's the biggest one-day drop since at least 2010.

"While we are seeing solid U.S. fuel margins year to date, this quarter's results were negatively impacted by volatility in the crude oil market, particularly in the southwest U.S.," Brian Hannasch, Couche-Tard chief executive, said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

The company is coming out of a major acquisition spree capped by the purchase of U.S.-based Holiday Stationstores Inc. late last year. Its total store count has nearly doubled since 2015, to 15,000. Annual revenue this year is expected to top US$50-billion, making it the biggest company in Canada by that measure.

Couche-Tard reported a net profit of US$463.9-million or 82 US cents per share for the quarter ended Feb.4, 2018, benefiting from a gain of US$196.3-million following changes to the corporate tax regime in the United States. Revenue jumped 38 per cent to US$15.79-billion as the impact from the company's biggest acquisition, CST Brands, begins to be felt.

But adjusted profit was a different story. Stripping out special gains and costs, Couche-Tard tallied a profit of US$304-million or 54 US cents per share. Analysts had expected a profit of 74 US cents, with even the most pessimistic forecast at 59 US cents.

Couche-Tard said the gross margin on gasoline and diesel it sells in the United States fell by 2.67 US cents per gallon in the quarter, to 15.66 US cents per gallon. Analysts had expected a higher number. Each 1 US cents variance impacts earnings per share by about 3 US cents, according to Desjardins Capital Markets analyst Keith Howlett.

"US fuel margins generally create the greatest volatility in quarterly results, while US convenience store gross profit is the largest contributor to overall company gross profit," Mr. Howlett said in a note previewing the earnings report.