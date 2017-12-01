Court rules Toronto-area real estate agents can publish price details

Toronto-area real estate agents will be allowed to publish details about home sales prices under a Federal Court of Appeal ruling released Friday in a long-running battle over data privacy.

The federal court ruled that the Toronto Real Estate Board cannot prevent its members in the Greater Toronto Area from publishing details about how much properties sold for, saying there is no privacy concern to restrict publication.

TREB has spent years opposing Competition Bureau moves to open more data to the public, arguing home sellers have not given approval for private sales information to be published broadly.

The Competition Bureau ruled in 2016 that TREB engaged in anticompetitive practices for restricting its members from displaying Multiple Listings Service data about home sales.

The MLS database publicly displays current listings of homes for sale and their asking price, but real estate agents who are TREB members have access to far more information that is not displayed publicly, including sales prices, historic sales and realtor commissions.

TREB allows its members to share historic sales information with individual clients, but they cannot publish the data in bulk online, even using a password-protected data feed.

The Competition Bureau argued TREB was stifling competition and innovation by not allowing its members to create online services to provide data about home sales. A Competition Tribunal ruling in 2016 ordered TREB to open up its MLS data for realtors to post online, but the change was put on hold after TREB appealed the decision to the Federal Court of Appeal.

The real estate board argued that allowing the data to be published broadly would violate privacy rights of home owners. TREB said home owners could give approval in the future for sales data to be published, but approvals were never obtained in the past for information dating back to the 1980s.

The real estate board also said polling data shows most Canadians do not want details about their real estate deals to be public.

While the ruling applies specifically to TREB, it is anticipated to set a wider precedent for other real estate boards across Canada, which are also facing pressure to allow more data to be released publicly.

Many companies and individual real estate agents have previously attempted to provide access to data through subscription sites, but have ended up forced to shut them down.

Toronto-based Zoocasa, for example, said it had to stop offering data about sales prices to thousands of registered users. The real estate brokerage firm, which runs an online service providing data for home buyers who join as members, received a letter from TREB in 2015 saying it was breaching disclosure rules by publishing sales prices.

Many other realtors received similar warnings about their disclosures, and faced the threat of losing access to all MLS data if they didn't stop publishing sales data, even to password-protected member groups.