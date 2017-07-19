Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. beat expectations in the second quarter, posting a 46-per-cent rise in profit as freight volumes increased.
CP’s profit rose to $480-million or $3.27 a share in the three months ending on June 30. Adjusted profit rose by 35 per cent to $2.77 a share. Revenues increased by 13 per cent to $1.64-billion.Report Typo/Error
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd$203.60-2.69(-1.30%)
