A Canadian Pacific Railway crew works on their train at the CP Rail yards in Calgary. (TODD KOROL/REUTERS)
Eric Atkins

The Globe and Mail

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. beat expectations in the second quarter, posting a 46-per-cent rise in profit as freight volumes increased.

CP’s profit rose to $480-million or $3.27 a share in the three months ending on June 30. Adjusted profit rose by 35 per cent to $2.77 a share. Revenues increased by 13 per cent to $1.64-billion.

