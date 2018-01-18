CP Rail’s quarterly profit beats estimates on higher shipments

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates on Thursday, helped by higher shipments.

CP also said it expects revenue growth in the mid-single digits this year and adjusted earnings per share growth to be in the low double-digits.

The company reported an operating ratio – operating costs as a percentage of revenue – of 56.1 per cent for the fourth quarter, down from 56.2 per cent a year earlier. The lower the ratio, the more efficient the railroad.

"The fourth quarter was a record by almost every measure..." Chief Executive Keith Creel said in a statement.

CP's net income soared to $984-million, or C$6.77 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $384-million, or $2.61 per share, a year earlier.

The jump in profit was mainly due to an income tax gain of $527-million related to the new U.S. tax code.

Excluding items, the company earned $3.22 per share, narrowly beating analysts' estimate of $3.20, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Calgary-based company's total revenue rose about 4 per cent to $1.71-billion.