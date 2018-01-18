 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

CP Rail’s quarterly profit beats estimates on higher shipments

CP Rail’s quarterly profit beats estimates on higher shipments

A Canadian Pacific Railway crew works on their train at the CP Rail yards in Calgary

TODD KOROL/REUTERS

Reuters

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates on Thursday, helped by higher shipments.

CP also said it expects revenue growth in the mid-single digits this year and adjusted earnings per share growth to be in the low double-digits.

The company reported an operating ratio – operating costs as a percentage of revenue – of 56.1 per cent for the fourth quarter, down from 56.2 per cent a year earlier. The lower the ratio, the more efficient the railroad.

Story continues below advertisement

"The fourth quarter was a record by almost every measure..." Chief Executive Keith Creel said in a statement.

CP's net income soared to $984-million, or C$6.77 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $384-million, or $2.61 per share, a year earlier.

The jump in profit was mainly due to an income tax gain of $527-million related to the new U.S. tax code.

Excluding items, the company earned $3.22 per share, narrowly beating analysts' estimate of $3.20, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Calgary-based company's total revenue rose about 4 per cent to $1.71-billion.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.