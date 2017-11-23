CPPIB acquires 30-per-cent stake in BGL Group for $1.14-billion

BGL Group, owner of Comparethemarket.com, said on Thursday it would sell a 30 per cent stake for about 675 million pounds ($1.14-billion) to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board instead of listing its shares in London.

BHL, the owner of BGL Group, will retain a majority shareholding in the business and the deal is expected to be completed by the end of April, it said.

"During the course of our IPO preparations, our shareholder BHL received a number of approaches from different kinds of investors... A competitive process followed and our view was that CPPIB was the best partner for BGL," the chairman of BGL Group, Peter Winslow, said.

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement is another blow to the London Stock Exchange after earlier this month telecoms masts firm Arqiva, Britain's biggest debt collector Cabot Credit Management and business services firm TMF Group all pulled deals.

The announcement of the float plans had driven hopes of a revival of the market for initial public offerings (IPO) in Britain, a market that has been muted since Britons voted to leave the European Union in June 2016.

Ready meals firm Bakkavor Group, this month pulled but then resurrected its market debut plan.

Up until November, British IPOs have this year raised $6.59-billion, a 13 per cent drop on the same period a year ago.

BGL Group distributes insurance and household financial services to 8.5 million customers and runs price comparison websites Comparethemarket.com in Britain and LesFurets.com in France.