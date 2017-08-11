With record amounts of capital seeking investments around the world, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board still found ways to invest billions of dollars in recent months.

From buying operators of international schools to building Indian logistics facilities, there was no shortage of deals turned out by CPPIB’s investment teams its first fiscal quarter of 2018, which ended June 30. And new transactions announced in the weeks since indicate that that pace is set to continue.

This comes at a time when there’s more than $1.1-trillion available held by private capital investment funds around the world just waiting to be put to work, according to a recent report from data provider Preqin. And 2017 is on track to be the largest ever fundraising year for private capital.

Mark Machin, chief executive officer of CPPIB, said that this trend is squeezing returns and encouraging competition, but the investment landscape has remained relatively friendly for the country’s largest pension fund and manager of the Canada Pension Plan’s portfolio.

“There’s a massive world, and a massive opportunity set, and we have long-term relationships with people,” Mr. Machin said. “We intend to keep those relationships and work with the best and brightest where we can.”

CPPIB posted net investment gains of 1.8 per cent in first quarter. During that period, total assets climbed to $326.5-billion compared with $287.3-billion at the same time last year. Assets increased $9.8-billion in the first quarter, and this gain was made up of investment income of $5.7-billion after costs, as well as $4.1-billion in net CPP contributions.

“Each major CPPIB investment program contributed to first quarter results. Global equity markets produced a significant uplift and gains from fixed income improved,” said Mr. Machin said in a statement. He added that the fund continues to put a focus on diversification.

Less helpful to CPPIB was the strengthening Canadian dollar against most other major currencies. The pension fund’s philosophy has long been not to pursue a currency hedging strategy, taking a view that the ups and downs of various countries’ coins and bills will balance out over the long life of the portfolio. That said, Mr. Machin noted that this trend had accelerated in the first half of the current quarter.

“To the extent that that continues, then we will see a dampening of our returns,” he said.

CPPIB’s investment portfolio is weighted heavily toward equities and private market assets such as real estate, private equity and infrastructure, with only about 27 per cent of the portfolio in government bonds.

In the most recent quarter, public equities accounted for about 39 per cent of assets, and private equities and real assets combines made up a combined 41 per cent.

The fund’s 10-year annualized return, which looks at performance over a longer horizon, was 5.2 per cent after factoring in inflation. In 2016, Canada’s Chief Actuary said the fund’s current level of contributions are stable based on an expectation that the fund’s return will average 3.9 per cent over 75 years.

