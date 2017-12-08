CPPIB grows presence in Hong Kong logistics real estate with Goodman partnership

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is investing $320-million in a partnership with more than a dozen modern logistics properties in Hong Kong.
The Goodman Hong Kong Logistics Partnership, created in 2006, has assets worth about $4.7-billion including a 50 per cent interest in Goodman Interlink – which is co-owned by CPPIB.
Jimmy Phua, CPPIB's head of real estate investments in Asia, said in a statement Thursday the pension fund manager wants to increase its exposure to the growing logistics sector.
He added that e-commerce will drive growth in the logistics sector "and Hong Kong is in a prime geographic position to benefit as more players enter the market."
CPPIB invests funds for the Canada Pension Plan. As of Sept. 30, the CPP Fund had $328.2-billion under management.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨