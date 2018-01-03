 Skip to main content

CPPIB joint venture buys U.S. student housing portfolio for $1.1-billion

Karan Nagarkatti
Bengaluru
Reuters

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Singapore wealth fund GIC and property owner Scion Group LLC said on Wednesday their student housing joint venture had bought 24 U.S. student housing properties for $1.1-billion.

CPPIB, Canada's biggest public pension fund, formed the joint venture, Scion Student Communities LP, with GIC and Scion in January 2016.

The deal includes the acquisition of 22 properties from affiliates of Harrison Street Real Estate Capital and the recapitalization of two communities previously owned by Scion-affiliated private syndications.

CPPIB and GIC each own a 45 per cent interest in the newly acquired portfolio and Scion owns the remaining 10 per cent.

The parties struck a similar deal for three U.S. student housing portfolios for about $1.6-billion last year.

