CPPIB’s CEO urges long-term thinking amid unsteady markets

Strong public equity markets underpinned investment gains in the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board's third-quarter results. But market tumult over the past few weeks has the pension fund focused on the long term.

CPPIB, manager of the Canada Pension Plan's portfolio, posted a return of 4 per cent after factoring in all costs in its third fiscal quarter of 2018, which ended Dec. 31. During that period, total assets reached $337.1-billion, up from $298.1-billion in the third quarter last year.

At the same time, the fund called attention to its investment strategy, which take a long-term view on the markets. CPPIB invests on behalf of 20 million Canadian contributors and beneficiaries and must pay pensions decades into the future.

Story continues below advertisement

"Extreme market movements resulting in short-term upswings and declines, as we've seen recently, illustrate why we emphasize 10-year returns, which is well above the chief actuary's assumption to help ensure the sustainability of the fund," said Mark Machin, chief executive officer of CPPIB, in a statement. CPPIB's strategy is to try to boost returns without undue risk of losing its capital.

The fund reported a 10-year annualized return of 5.7 per cent after factoring in inflation, and a five-year return of 10.4 per cent. These results continue to exceed the performance standards set by the chief actuary, who issues a report on the financial state of the fund every three years. The most recent 2016 report noted that CPP contributions are expected to exceed annual benefits paid until 2020, and projects that the fund will produce a 3.9 per cent real rate of return over the 75-year period that it studied.

Mr. Machin also called attention to the fund's portfolio of privately-held assets, which he said diversify the fund and play a role in "strengthening the resiliency of portfolios over extended durations."

CPPIB currently has 40.5 per cent of its assets invested in public equities and 19.4 per cent in private equities. Another 22.3 per cent is invested in infrastructure, real estate and natural resources. And the balance is invested in government bonds and credit investments.

"Our investment portfolio is designed to benefit from, yet not mirror, public markets even during periods of rapid market growth," Mr. Machin said.