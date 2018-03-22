CRTC to launch consultation on wireless affordability, stops short of mandating new business model

Canada's telecom regulator says it will consult on new ways to make cellular services more affordable, but stopped short of mandating a model that would have forced large wireless companies to resell network access to startup carriers that don't build their own networks.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said in a ruling published Thursday that it will hold a new consultation on the market for wholesale wireless services.

It also ordered the country's three national carriers – Rogers Communications Inc., Telus Corp. and BCE Inc. – to provide proposals for lower-cost data-only plans by April 23.

However, the regulator did expand the definition of which type of operator can access regulated rates for roaming from the established carriers.

Thursday's ruling stems from a move by Federal Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains, who ordered the commission to reconsider a decision from a year ago on how smaller wireless companies can access roaming services provided by the major wireless providers.

In that ruling, the CRTC said the Big Three were not required to sell roaming services at regulated rates to operators that use WiFi as their primary network. The CRTC said companies that do not own airwaves or operate a cellular network in a particular geographic area cannot allow their customers to "permanently roam" on the networks of the established national carriers. The ruling reflected the CRTC's policy of encouraging wireless companies to invest in building their own networks.

Minister Bains, in a speech last June, directed the CRTC to revisit that decision and consider whether a "WiFi-first" model could offer customers more affordable options while at the same time respecting the goal of encouraging network builders to invest in communications infrastructure.

The original CRTC ruling was in response to the business model launched by startup carrier Sugar Mobile. Sugar offered cheap rates to customers who brought their own devices, with service based mainly on WiFi access. When a cellular connection was necessary, Sugar turned to a roaming agreement that a related company had with Rogers in the northern territories. Rogers argued this was a violation of the agreement, sparking a dispute that ended up before the CRTC.

The CRTC decision shut down that business model but Sugar Mobile president and CEO Samer Bishay has consistently maintained that he wants to find a way to make the service work.

Ontario and Quebec cable provider Cogeco Communications Inc. has also indicated its interest in a model that would force the big carriers to resell wireless air time to players that don't have their own cellular networks.

Minister Bains has made frequent comments recently about the government's desire to see more competition and better prices in the Canadian wireless market.

The Big Three carriers have responded in part by making more effort to highlight the low-cost options they do offer and BCE even launched a new discount wireless brand, Lucky Mobile.