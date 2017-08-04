Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Uncertainty in the cannabis sector intensified after the Canadian Depository for Securities, the clearing house for equities, could disrupt trading of stocks of cannabis companies with U.S. investments. (GEOFF ROBINS/The Globe and Mail)
Uncertainty in the cannabis sector intensified after the Canadian Depository for Securities, the clearing house for equities, could disrupt trading of stocks of cannabis companies with U.S. investments. (GEOFF ROBINS/The Globe and Mail)

Canadian Securities Exchange to pot firms with U.S. ties: We’re open for business Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Christina Pellegrini - CAPITAL MARKETS REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Canadian Securities Exchange tried to quell growing concerns in the country’s cannabis sector over legal risk, reiterating Friday that its market welcomes new stock listings of pot companies with assets in the United States should they meet its disclosure rules and other listings standards.

The CSE, which is operated by Toronto-based CNSX Markets Inc., is a little-known marketplace but one that has become a hotbed for pot companies that are looking to go public in order to raise cash. The marijuana listings are also a key force behind the CSE’s trading business: So far in 2017, 52 per cent of the volume on the CSE is in trading of cannabis stocks.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Christina Pellegrini on Twitter: @chris_pelle

Also on The Globe and Mail

Andrew Willis: Why you shouldn't buy into the pot boom and bust (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular