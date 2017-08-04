The Canadian Securities Exchange tried to quell growing concerns in the country’s cannabis sector over legal risk, reiterating Friday that its market welcomes new stock listings of pot companies with assets in the United States should they meet its disclosure rules and other listings standards.

The CSE, which is operated by Toronto-based CNSX Markets Inc., is a little-known marketplace but one that has become a hotbed for pot companies that are looking to go public in order to raise cash. The marijuana listings are also a key force behind the CSE’s trading business: So far in 2017, 52 per cent of the volume on the CSE is in trading of cannabis stocks.

