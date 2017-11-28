CT REIT buying seven properties from RioCan REIT for $200-million

CT Real Estate Investment Trust has signed a deal to buy seven properties from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust for $200-million.

Five of the locations are in Ontario, located in Collingwood, Hamilton, Orillia, St. Catharines and Sudbury.

One is in Yorkton, Sask., and another is in Oliver, B.C.

All have a Canadian Tire store as a major tenant.