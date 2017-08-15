Global real estate giant Cushman & Wakefield Inc. has nearly doubled the size of its Canadian work force with the acquisition of real estate management firm 20 VIC Management Inc.

The deal, which is being announced Tuesday, adds around 700 employees to Cushman & Wakefield’s (C&W) Canadian operations, and brings 21.4 million square feet, or $7-billion worth of assets, under the company’s management. C&W has not disclosed the value of the acquisition, which closed on Friday.

