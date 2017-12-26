Cut off: For businesses in rural Ontario, high-speed internet is still wildly out of reach

Boris Horodynsky roars up to greet visitors in one of six H1 Hummers he keeps on his 600-acre onion farm in the Holland Marsh, about an hour north of Toronto. He likes to do things fast and on his own terms and most of the time, he can.

But slow internet service has prevented him from taking full advantage of packing technology he's invested in to improve productivity, causing delays when he tries to access remote software support from Amsterdam, where his equipment maker is based.

In business since 1985, Horodynsky Farms is one of the largest onion farms in Canada and ships most of its produce – mainly yellow onions as well as some reds and a few pinks – to Toronto and other locations in Ontario.

He relies on a fixed wireless service, which uses radio waves – known as spectrum – to send signals from a nearby communications tower to a receiver on his storage barn as well as to other nearby homes and farms. Mr. Horodynsky says he often has trouble uploading information during the day and has to wait until late at night. "The problem is, it's like being on a party line. When everybody gets on there, they tie up all the data."

Story continues below advertisement

By next spring, Mr. Horodynsky should be able to connect to the Netherlands at any time of day. That's when he's slated to get a fibreoptic wired connection right to his door as his internet-service provider Vianet works through a multiyear construction project to connect 1,000 homes in the King Township area with fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service.

An hour to the south, BCE Inc. is spending $1.1-billion to bring FTTH service to every home and business in Toronto as it challenges cable rival Rogers Communications Inc. for domination of the home market with fast internet service. Yet, across Southern Ontario there are many communities like King Township, not far from large urban centres, but just isolated enough that none of Canada's major telecom providers are fighting for their business with improved high-speed internet.

The Vianet project is an example of a service provider filling a void that exists in many rural areas, but it only worked thanks to a combination of a willing private-sector company, eager homeowners prepared to contribute to the cost, government funding and highly engaged local politicians. That confluence of circumstances doesn't happen everywhere, leaving a patchwork of service levels across the country.

‘If I see that belt is broken? I can fix that, because it’s visible, it’s physical,’ Horodynsky says. ‘What do I do when I get into that box of electronics? I just look in there and I’m lost. If we have a problem and we’re uploading information to Holland … most of the time we can’t do it. We’ve got to wait until night time.’

There are similar projects popping up across Southern Ontario, with counties banding together to produce change at a regional level. But connecting rural Canada to high-speed internet is a mind-bogglingly expensive endeavour and some say governments at all levels across the country should be doing more to work with service providers and residents on a national broadband strategy.

"It's a $4-billion problem to get everyone in our region broadband like what is available in Toronto right now," says Geoff Hogan, chief executive of the SouthWestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) network, which secured $180-million in funding from the provincial and federal governments in 2016 to bring improved service to rural municipalities in Southwestern Ontario, as well as some larger towns in the area. He believes more must be done to close the digital divide. "A co-ordinated national strategy is exactly what's missing in the Canadian context right now."

One year ago, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said high-speed internet should be considered a "basic telecom service" that is available to everyone and set a target for 90 per cent of households to have access to download speeds of 50 megabits per second and upload speeds of 10 Mbps by 2021.

Horodynsky started farming after he finished high school. He began with 10 acres, growing crops such as bunch leeks and beets before moving into storage-type crops such as potatoes and carrots. Then, he says, ‘I finally got into onions in a big way.’

By the end of last year, 84 per cent of all Canadian households had the option to subscribe to such a service. But the same was true of only 39 per cent of rural households, compared with 96 per cent in urban areas. The CRTC is in the midst of rolling out a $750-million fund to expand broadband access while the federal government has already started funding numerous projects under its own five-year, $500-million Connect to Innovate fund.

Story continues below advertisement

Asked about the lack of a formal national broadband strategy, Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains said in a statement Tuesday evening that Canada has a "coordinated approach to broadband." He added, "continued investments by the private sector, and initiatives from various levels of government targeting under-served rural and remote areas, are bringing high-quality broadband services to Canadians across the country." Mr. Bains cited the Connect to Innovate fund, saying it is complementary to the fund to be administered by the CRTC and said the government is "working collaboratively with our provincial-territorial partners" in spending that money.

In the meantime, the CRTC objective seems wildly out of reach to many rural residents who struggle with slow, unreliable and prohibitively expensive internet service, and are forced to make trips to local libraries or restaurants with free WiFi to get work done, never mind streaming movies or TV shows for entertainment.

FILLING THE GAPS

Bob and Joan Dalziel live on a spacious property with a hobby farm about a 20-minute drive from Mr. Horodynsky's farm. They were the first customers connected as part of the Vianet King Township project. Before that, they relied on a "turbo stick" from Bell, which provides home internet over a cellular connection. Along with fixed wireless and satellite service, it's another common way to connect in rural areas, but can be prone to slow speeds and dropped connections, as well as pricey charges for going over monthly data allowances.

Ms. Dalziel used to be afraid to give her e-mail address out, worrying someone might send her a large attachment and blow her data cap, and, she says, "There's nothing worse than doing electronic banking and the thing goes dead and you don't know if it's processed or not. It's your money and you don't know what happened!"

Horodynsky is slated to get a fibreoptic wired connection to his door next spring. Currently, he’s on a fixed wireless service and often has trouble uploading information during the day.

Brian McCullagh is director of business development at Vianet, based in Sudbury. The company serves 45,000 TV and internet customers and is primarily focused on building FTTH services in parts of Ontario where it can make an economic case for it. "We're willing to contribute a certain amount of money and recoup that over time," he says, adding, that the remainder has to come from one or more of four sources: federal, provincial or municipal funding, or the homeowners themselves.

Early potential customers in the King Township project had to agree to pay $500 up front to get connected (those who sign on later will be charged $1,000) while the federal and Ontario governments each contributed $825,000 and Vianet committed $1.65-million.

Story continues below advertisement

Vianet looks for expansion opportunities in areas where it has access to a fibre backbone running nearby, which it had in the King Township case with a fibre line it had recently built from Vaughan to Barrie. But the cost of connecting the "last-mile" from that fibre line to customers' homes is still high.

The Vianet project to connect 1,000 homes in the King Township area with fibre-to-the-home service only worked thanks to a combination of a willing private-sector company, homeowners prepared to chip in, government funding and engaged local politicians.

Stringing wires from hydro poles is fast and easy, but can cost between $12,000 and $20,000 if the company has to pay to replace or bring a pole up to code. Otherwise, its workers must dig underground to lay the wires using a directional boring drill, which takes about a day to cover 100 metres. They can move faster – up to a kilometre in a day – by plowing a trench to bury the cables, but that can destroy landscaping and tear up driveways and roads.

For an earlier project in the Whitchurch-Stouffville area, even closer to Toronto, homeowners paid $2,500 each and Vianet covered the rest of the cost (the municipality helped by holding the money in trust until the company completed the work). In that case, in which about 190 homes were connected to FTTH service, Mr. McCullagh says many customers in the "affluent area" were willing to invest because high-speed internet would increase the value of their property and also because they could afford it. In other cases, residents can't afford to contribute as much, he says. "That's where the government has to fill those gaps."

STRENGTH IN NUMBERS

Two regional efforts in Southern Ontario are designed to help fill such gaps by marshalling the resources and political sway of a coalition of smaller communities. The Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN), representing 13 counties in the east, set out to address the fact that by the end of the past decade, about 300,000 of the area's 750,000 rural residents only had access to dial-up internet. By 2010, EORN had secured $260-million in funding – through a combination of investment by the province, Ottawa and the counties themselves – and asked service providers to bid on projects with the aim of connecting 85 per cent of households to service with download speeds of at least 10 Mbps.

The effort worked, but the target speeds set at the time are far lower than customer expectations today and as data usage has increased exponentially, some of the last-mile service providers have had a hard time keeping up with demand (they have a contractual obligation with EORN to maintain certain service levels until at least 2024).

"One of the challenges in our region is we've got an area the size of Nova Scotia with lots of trees and hills and rocks and lakes," says Jim Pine, co-lead of EORN, explaining why fixed wireless and satellite solutions had to be used in many cases.

Horodynsky says his current wireless service is ‘like being on a party line. When everybody gets on there, they tie up all the data.’

Michele Starkey lives near the town of Athens, and has started a Facebook group to complain about the fixed-wireless service she gets from Xplornet Communications Inc. With almost 250 members in the group, she is considering launching a class-action lawsuit against the company, frustrated by paying more than $100 a month for something she can't use. "What we want is to get what we're paying for."

Xplornet says it expects to have a fix for Ms. Starkey's problem soon and despite the challenges, the company is confident it can deliver even higher-speed, reliable rural broadband service. "In order to do that, obviously you need tower infrastructure, you need spectrum and you need backbone fibre," spokesman James Maunder says.

On the other side of the province, the SWIFT network hopes to avoid some of those service-quality issues by prioritizing fibre-based service (and forcing operators who bid on projects to rent access to that fibre to any other provider who wants to provide competition).

Mr. Hogan, the SWIFT CEO, also wants to leverage the project's own $180-million in funding by getting private players to invest or contribute in-kind resources in order to win projects. But even if SWIFT can reach its goal of about $300-million in investment for the next four years, he acknowledges that when it comes to serving the 3.5 million people who live in the region, "It's just a start."