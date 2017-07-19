Details of the first round of talks on the North American Free Trade Agreement are expected to be announced later Wednesday, according to an official familiar with the plans.

Representatives of the U.S., Canada and Mexico met in Washington Tuesday to discuss the next steps, with Canadian and Mexican trade officials slated to meet again Wednesday in Ottawa.

The first round of formal talks, which can’t begin before August, will be held in Washington at a date set to be revealed as soon as Wednesday, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration announced its list of negotiating objectives for Nafta talks Monday, days after Vice President Mike Pence said they’re looking for a “win-win-win” solution. Canada has said it’s confident the deal can be updated and improved, and Mexico has called for talks to finish by the end of this year, ahead of a presidential election in mid-2018.

