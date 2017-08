U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co on Friday reported a 31.3 per cent rise in quarterly profit, and raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts for the third time.

The net income attributable to Deere rose to $641.8-million, or $1.97 per share, in the third quarter ended July 30, from $488.8-million, or $1.55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales and revenue rose to $7.81-billion from $6.72-billion.

Report Typo/Error